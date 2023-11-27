Home » My first audition. I was able to get through it with everyone’s support![四坂亮翔ブログ]
My first audition. I was able to get through it with everyone's support![四坂亮翔ブログ]

My first audition. I was able to get through it with everyone's support![四坂亮翔ブログ]

Nice to meet you, everyone!

I’m Ryoto Shisaka, a new addition to the men’s non-no model! !

This is my first blog since becoming an exclusive model, so I would like to introduce myself!

I was born on August 26, 2004 and am from Okayama Prefecture! Her favorite colors are blue and black, so her smartphone is black (lol). It’s a little off topic, but I recently cut my bangs a little! I’m happy that my face area feels a little refreshed and my hair doesn’t get stuck when I eat, making it easier to eat (lol).

Thank you so much for all your support at this Men’s Non-No Model Audition! ! ! It was my first audition, and I felt anxiety that I had never felt before, but thanks to the support of those around me, my anxiety disappeared and I was able to gain confidence in myself, which gave me a lot of courage. ! !

From now on, I will work hard as a member of Men’s Nonno Models and become a presence that leaves a lasting impression on many readers, so I look forward to your continued support!

