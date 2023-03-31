Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) asserted today that the recent vote by a New York Grand Jury to indict him is a “blatant act of political persecution”which will ultimately affect the current president, Joe Biden.

“Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘catch Trump’, but now they have done the unthinkable: accuse a completely innocent person in an act of obvious electoral interference,” said the magnate in his first public reaction to the New York court ruling.

Trump, who has already announced his intention to fight for his return to the White House in next year’s electionssaid that the accusation constitutes “political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history”, and warned that this “witch hunt” will be counterproductive for Biden, the Sputnik news agency picked up.

This afternoon Grand Jury voted to indict Trump for alleged payments made in 2016 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels so that she would not talk about an alleged relationship with him, then a presidential candidate.

The investigation in question involves a $130,000 payment to Danielsrun by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie CliffordShe is a pornographic actress and director. She said that she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 and had sex with him. She was then 27 years old and Trump was 60.

In 2011, Daniels shared her story with In Touch Weekly. But after seeking Trump’s comment, the gossip magazine withheld the interview because Cohen threatened to sue them for it.

Years later, after Trump won the Republican Party nomination, Cohen called offering to pay Daniels in exchange for his silence.. She accepted the money in the fall of 2016, she said, to protect her young son and her career. She stated that she felt pressured to sign a confidentiality agreement and a statement denying that the affair took place.

Daniels spoke after The Wall Street Journal reported on the payment in January 2018. Discussing the chain of events with 60 Minutes that March, she said of Trump: “He knows I’m telling the truth”.



