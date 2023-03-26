star



2023-03-25T12:11:00+08:00

“We Got Married” has been aired for so many seasons, which couple impresses everyone the most? Among them, “Elf Couple” can be said to be a super classic!

Back then, Song Jae-rim would “twist” and Kim So-jin (formerly translated Kim So-eun) did not lose. The two sparked a lot of sparks in the show, and they had various sweet and intimate actions, so they were loved by many viewers. Later, in 2016, the two also collaborated in the filming of “Our Jiashun”.

(Source: MBC “We Got Married”)

(Source: Screenshot of SBS “Our Jiashun”)

Recently, when a Chinese netizen went to Sanrio Rainbow Paradise in Japan, they suspected that they met Song Zai Lin, Jin Zhaolin and a woman (who seemed to be an assistant) by chance. The netizen wrote: “I don’t know if Song Zailin felt that we watched him too many times. Later, when we saw him, he was already wearing black-rimmed glasses. The girl who was standing next to him recognized Jin Zhaolin at first sight!” Although no frontal photos were taken, but…Song Jae-rim’s blue shirt and Kim So-jin’s pink jacket are very similar to the photos they uploaded on IG.

(Source: [email protected] screenshot)

(Source: [email protected]_song)

(Source: [email protected]9)

After the post was exposed, many netizens also said: “I really think they are a good match”, “They are my favorite couple in that season of “Wo Knot”, “I really like this couple. Support”, “Elf couple~ I’m going to review the clip again”, “Did the fake show come true? I didn’t expect there to be after-sales”, etc.

(Source: MBC “We Got Married”)

