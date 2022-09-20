“My Police”

Sina Entertainment News, September 20, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, Harry Styles, Emma Colin, David Dawson starring in the new film “My Police” with the same sex theme released a new trailer, taboo love and changes in social customs. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, was released in North America and the United Kingdom on October 21, and was launched on Amazon on November 4.

Tony and Oliver Award-winning Michael Grandage (“The Talented Catcher”) is directing and Ron Neswanier (“Hormone”, “Philadelphia Story”) wrote the screenplay. Based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, set in Brighton, England in the 1950s, school teacher Marion (Colin) falls in love at first sight with handsome cop Tom (Stiles). Soon Tom meets the museum director, Patrick (Dawson), who opens his eyes to a fascinating, complex new world. Although Tom was attracted to Patrick, it was safer for him to marry Marion in those days when homosexuality was illegal. So Marion and Patrick can only share Tom until one of them breaks out and the lives of the three are changed forever.

The film will take the form of flashbacks about the Tom and Marion couple bringing an old and sick Patrick home, forcing them to revisit the earthquake-scale events 40 years ago and recall the passionate love story between Tom and Patrick.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)