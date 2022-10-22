“My Police”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on October 23, according to foreign media reports, the same-sex/drama “My Police” starring Harry Styles, Emma Colin, and David Dawson released a special edition, October It will be released on a small scale in North America and the United Kingdom on the 21st, and will be launched on Amazon on November 4th.

Tony and Oliver Award-winning Michael Grandage (“The Talented Catcher”) is directing and Ron Neswanier (“Hormone”, “Philadelphia Story”) wrote the screenplay.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, it tells the story of Brighton, England in the 1950s, school teacher Marion (Colin) falls in love with handsome policeman Tom (Stiles) at first sight, and the two quickly fall in love. Not long after Tom meets museum curator Patrick (Dawson), who opens his eyes to a fascinating, complex new world. Although Tom was attracted to Patrick, it was safer for him to marry Marion in those days when homosexuality was illegal. So Marion and Patrick can only share Tom until one of them breaks out and all three’s lives are changed forever.

The film takes the form of flashbacks about the Tom and Marion couple bringing an old and sick Patrick home, forcing them to revisit the earthquake-scale events 40 years ago and recall the passionate love story between Tom and Patrick.

