My shopping list at Super-Pharm the dresser

Some of the stars of my shopping list. In collaboration with Super-Pharm

Exactly one year ago, in April 2022, the list of the four products that I regularly buy there appeared on the Super-Pharm’s website. The raw materials of the cosmetics cabinet: the under shelf products, the ones that don’t get photographed for Instagram, but work hard on a daily basis. The list included a body lotion for skin that is challenged by any weather, a Vichy deodorant, a Marbis toothpaste, and a geishnet (if you don’t know what that is, here’s the post from a year ago).

This year the list expanded (just like me) and more basic products were added – tweezers by tweezers and an ice roller – and other ones that are nice to have at home – The Inky List brightening eye cream and a magnifying mirror.

***The entire list will be 10% off this coming week (until next Thursday, 4/5, at midnight) with the code Shelly10***

The fine print: you can buy up to four products of each product and use the code four times.

Why are they on the list? Explanations and recommendations for a small part of what you will find on my shopping list:

Vichy 48 hour deodorant – The deodorant that convinced me that I’m just not a person who sweats, until I have to do without it every now and then only to find out that it’s not me, it’s him.

Mario Badescu face spray – I no longer remember who the make-up artist was who recommended it to me on one of the days of the shoot, but before they landed in Israel (really not long ago) I would buy this spray at Urban Outfitters when I would come to the US.

Tweezerman’s tweezers – A chin hair has not yet been born that you will be able to escape from (if you are still in the business of plucking eyebrows, it is also good for you).

Ice roller – No matter what level of suppression you know how to use, summer is already here. Just in time to put the roller in the freezer.

A-Drama body cream – It started with a dermatologist’s recommendation to one of my sensitive children, and continued into a long relationship of dealing with dry skin together.

the recruiter – because several times I already have the opportunity to write the word Geishnit here.

Another weekend ahead, so here is a viewing recommendation: The Diplomat on Netflix.

This is from there:

No one with the temperament to win a campaign should be in charge of anything. It’s the most obvious rule in the world. No one who likes power should ever have it