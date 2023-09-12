My Sister is the Dream Chasing Flower of Internet Celebrity: A Hilarious Tale of Live Streaming Rivalry

First Internet Celebrity-Themed Film “My Sister is the Dream Chasing Flower of Internet Celebrity” to be Released in Theaters Nationwide

Recently, director Zheng Junqi took the lead in directing the first ever internet celebrity-themed film, “My Sister is the Dream Chasing Flower of Internet Celebrity.” The film, with Qi Qianyi as the chief producer, stars Luo Mi and also features Zhou Yupeng, Wang Can, Yang Chaohao, and Liu Yangzi. This inspirational comedy movie is set to be released in theaters nationwide on October 27.

The film revolves around the lives of two women with contrasting backgrounds who find themselves colliding in the live broadcasting world. Lin Qianqian, a beautiful urban Internet celebrity, and Xiaoli, a funny country girl, inadvertently enter each other’s lives due to their strikingly similar appearance. This unexpected twist sets the stage for a comedic “tug-of-war” between the two as they navigate the competitive live broadcast industry. The film not only portrays the daring and determination of the youth but also showcases a variety of engaging and entertaining characters.

One of the film’s key plot points centers around the encounter between a rural girl and an urban female Internet celebrity who resembles each other. Lin Qianqian, with millions of fans, faces a live broadcast disaster that leads her to reconnect with her long-lost sister in the countryside. The first poster for the film cleverly incorporates elements of mobile live broadcasting, showcasing a fashionable urban girl drawing on her phone while a rural girl, bearing a striking resemblance to her, gazes determinedly into the distance. The juxtaposition of their contrasting backgrounds creates a humorous and intriguing visual.

The trailer for the film offers a glimpse into the lives of these “Sisters Who Hit the Face.” The trailer begins with a rural live broadcasting scene, setting the stage for the film’s Internet celebrity concept. Qianqian, the renowned internet celebrity, discovers Xiaoli, a copycat version of herself in the countryside, unintentionally stealing her spotlight and tarnishing her reputation. Qianqian then sets off to the countryside to investigate the truth behind this doppelganger. Meanwhile, Xiaoli finds herself trapped in the world of a wealthy second-generation boss who mistakes her for the internet celebrity. This leads to hilarious situations as the two sisters are forced to swap identities, showcasing their comedic talents and charm.

The film’s young and beautiful cast is undoubtedly one of its highlights. Luo Mi, who previously appeared in “Xuanyuan Sword: Traces of the Sky,” takes on the lead role. Her performance in “The Ex 3: Goodbye” was particularly noteworthy, contributing to the film’s impressive 1.9 billion box office revenue. Zhou Yupeng, the male lead, is known for his appearances in various films including “The Comedian” and “Here Comes the Police Dog.” Together, their on-screen rivalry and chemistry promise an entertaining and heartwarming experience for viewers.

“My Sister is the Dream Chasing Flower of Internet Celebrity” perfectly captures the trend of live-streaming internet celebrities, which have gained popularity in recent years. The film not only provides an entertaining portrayal of the behind-the-scenes stories of live broadcast internet celebrities but also encourages healthy competition in the field of live broadcast e-commerce.

The movie is a collaborative effort between Huizhou Qiyihui Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Qiyihui Film and Television Digital Technology Culture Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Qianhai CIC Weiye Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hengdali Investment Development Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Xinhui Hongyun Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Guose Tianzi Clothing Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Tejinye Trading Co., Ltd.

Fans and audiences can anticipate a lighthearted and entertaining cinematic experience when “My Sister is the Dream Chasing Flower of Internet Celebrity” hits theaters nationwide on October 27.

