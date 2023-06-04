My training pants anjali

In honor of the month of yoga (Happy Holidays!) a post with recommendations on Angeli’s training pants and also a discount.

Before we get to the recommendations, the dry details for the benefit of the impatient (although if you are celebrating the month of yoga you don’t have a patience problem):

25% off the entire site with the code shelly25

The code is valid until this Wednesday, 7/6/23, at midnight

(no doubling of discounts)

For the benefit of those who still somehow do not know/forgot, I will mention thatGili Ravid Founded Angeli in 2006 with a capsule collection of designer yoga clothes made of organic cotton. Over the years the studio grew and developed, and Gili’s voice only got sharper: when it comes to yoga clothes (you can also do Pilates with them and whatever you want) the clothes should become one with the body and not limit it or harass it. Gili: “The clothes offer functional solutions and maintain aesthetic values ​​at the same time: this is how loose long pants were created that can be easily gathered on the hip and turned into shorts, loose and light tank tops that support bent over positions, relaxed overalls for practice and the rest of the day, clothes for women at different stages of life, practice clothes for men more and more.”

The fabrics themselves are produced especially for the studio under strict supervision and the brand has a GOTS standard for organic fabrics. The standard is recognized in Europe, the USA, Great Britain and Japan, and it guarantees that the clothes are made from organic, breathable and natural cotton and bamboo fabrics, and that the fabric production process is done with minimal harm to the environment.

Gilly says: “We may not be able to save the world, but we can try, where possible, to conduct ourselves gently and respectfully in it. In addition, we believe that organic cotton clothes are not only part of an ethical lifestyle, they also allow freedom in practice, correct touch on the body and a life that is part of a larger fabric of human existence.’

Yoga is not a work-out; it is a work-in

(Rolf Gates)

As promised: My training pants – lines for their figure and specific recommendations

In a world where tights have become a workout garment, I’ve been left behind because for me, tights are a kind of shapewear that has risen to prominence and I don’t wear shapewear to events either, and certainly not to yoga or Pilates.

My training pants have to meet three conditions:

1. That they don’t remind me of their presence when I’m working out (ie: the rubber is not allowed to press and I don’t want to worry about their position when I bend down or lift my legs).

2. It will be possible to continue the day with them (within reasonable limits).

3. That they can be used as pajamas if the official pajama pants happen to be in the wash (ie: that they should be natural and breathable fabrics, in light colors because I don’t fall asleep if I wear something dark, and with all the other benefits from section 1).

The winning quartet (for me):

01 If I had to take one pair to a desert island, it was this model. It’s called easy going and it’s a model that has become an Angeli classic. They have two diagonal pockets, one deeper than the other, and the result is a flattering optical illusion that makes the legs look muscular and strong. They are from the RE collection which includes items made from recycled cotton to promote a circular industry.

02 Organic cotton satya pants, with a wide belt that can be folded and ribbed cuffs like the sleeves of a sweatshirt for those who care about the small details (for me, this is the detail that makes these pants).

03 Maybe take these to a desert island? Deliberation. Extremely airy bamboo pants with rubber at the end that allows you to play with the length. In the picture here they are in black because it’s a beautiful picture, but I prefer them in the shade of green or coffee (which is actually a kind of powder).

04 It is impossible not to mention the Chelsea pants, which are so comfortable and minimalistic that they easily pass as flight pants (and under cover of darkness also as tailored evening pants).

And if I’ve already dug into the site, pay attention to these as well (we’ll call it private ownership):

Tetra jacket (no need to say too much) | T-shirts I do Pilates with: a T-shirt as light as air and a T-shirt from the men’s department Tetra hat (also available in a colored version with a very Californian vibe)

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving

(Albert Einstein)

