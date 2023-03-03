hello everyone!

My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

When it gets chilly and warm enough to wear a coat, it suddenly becomes like winter!

It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the middle of a long time!

I think I always say that every November and December (laughs).

Looking back on this year, I think I was able to be even more involved in MEN’S NON-NO, not only in the shooting, but also in other aspects.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the middle of a long time.

Finally, I have good news for this year.

Surprisingly, from the January/February combined issue, with Mr. Moriyabeauty seriesIt began! !

I’ve always admired beauty serials, so I’m very happy.

I had my first shoot the other day, but I was overwhelmed by Moriya’s vast amount of knowledge and couldn’t keep up with the story. Somehow, I was desperate to eat (laughs).

I’m still studying beauty seriously, but I’d like to be able to surprise Moriya by the end of next year!

Check it out in the January/February issue of Men’s Nonno!

The photo is from that shoot!

I would like to make 2023 a year where I can get as excited as this hairstyle!

It may be a little early, but thank you all for this year!

Happy new year! ! ! !

