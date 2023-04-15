“My World Legend” review: a new evolution of MC that is more suitable for multiplayer games_Player_Attack_Series

Original title: “My World Legend” evaluation: a new evolution of MC that is more suitable for multiplayer games

In today’s game circle, the influence of the IP “Minecraft” can be said to have reached a household name. The simple and easy-to-use operation combined with the very shaping game mode has also allowed this series to have a large number of stable players. For the fan base, it is obvious that this IP series does not stop at the origin. From the birth of a series of derivative works such as “Dungeon” before, it can be seen that the framework “Minecraft” based on this origin still has a lot to polish. There is room for new ideas, and this time “Legend of Minecraft” shows a set of alternative but quite reasonable directions.

What is more interesting is that the story of “Legend of My World” theoretically belongs to the universe of “My World“, but the production team did not launch it in the form of a series of main stories. The story structure of the game originated from “My World” A story spread in the mainline world of “The World of My World” is like a heroic story that exists in everyone’s heart. No one will pursue its authenticity, but most of them have heard of it, and the players this time You will play the leading role in this legend and create your own legend.

The unfolding of the story is not difficult to understand. The Void Gate suddenly appeared in the peaceful and peaceful world. A large number of piglins invaded the main world and wreaked havoc everywhere. Players were guided by the creator of the world to come here and lead the people of the world to fight back against the piglins. , and save the world from disaster. The process of the campaign mode adopts a relatively standard program-driven form, and supports two-player co-playing. You can fight alone and form your own team to break through the enemy’s gate, or you can sincerely cooperate with your friends to attack cities with more complex strategies.

When you first enter the game, it is difficult for you not to notice the “familiar but somewhat unfamiliar” style of painting in the game. With the help of the construction of various square components in the “My World” series, and the integration of the thick line form that some American Q-version games are good at, the intuitive sense of “Legend” is completely different from most of the previous ones. At the same time, the combination of this style also makes the expressiveness of the whole world more fairy-tale, and the expression is more approachable.

Compared with the single-player experience, “Legend of Minecraft” encourages players to go on adventures with friends or even random passersby from almost every aspect of the system, and this set of resource management cooperates with the construction of offensive The idea of ​​the gameplay becomes easier to handle with the blessing of the division of labor in two-player games. Especially in high difficulty, the single-player strategy process rarely gives the player a little room to breathe in the early and mid-term, and if there is A partner who can often cooperate with you will make the difficulty of playing a lot easier.

The simple and easy-to-understand basic mechanism continues in this work. What you have to do here is to use the collector in your hand to go to various locations to collect corresponding resources, and consume these materials to make different buildings. Among them, the special It is a variety of facilities that can summon “puppets”, where you can continue to consume resources to create different arms, and finally create your own army to eradicate the remaining enemies on the map. As the process progresses, when players unlock more available resources, the corresponding troops that can be produced will also usher in expansion. These guys will gradually upgrade from weak miscellaneous fish to ferocious mobile fortresses, and when you successfully bring There is a sense of accomplishment when a majestic army is in full swing.

The size of the team will be limited by the “population”, which means that you can’t use a large number of crowd tactics. Therefore, how to reasonably allocate the population to integrate your troops to take an effective attack under high difficulty is also a game process. key points to consider. In the multiplayer online mode, the population will not increase (of course, this can be alleviated by building in the later stage), which leads to a lack of communication in the early and mid-term, and there will often be a player leading a large force to attack , the rest of the players don’t know what to do, if you happen to be the player who is forced to do nothing, then the fatigue brought by the game will soar. As the process gets to a later stage, the independence of collecting resources, defending and attacking will become more prominent, and it is usually at this time that the importance of each performing its duties is more reflected.

Same as the original version of “Minecraft”, this work also uses “day” as the unit of time calculation. When the process reaches a certain level, the corresponding additional content will be unlocked. Some special locations will also be marked. Whenever night falls, the villain piglin troops will attack the area. What players have to do is to build sufficient fortifications for the attacked targets during the day and go to the area at night. Block the enemy’s attack. If the marked position is breached, the village will be occupied by the enemy, and the corresponding teleportation and resource collection will be directly disabled. If you want to reopen it, you need to attack there again, which slows down the strategy to a certain extent. Therefore, if you want to attack the main line more smoothly, and arrange time reasonably to prepare for these attacks, it is also a problem that needs to be considered at all times during the game.

Looking at this set of interspersed defense mechanisms, it is actually difficult to say how outstanding it is conceptually, but when this set of gameplay is wrapped in the framework of “My World“, it is benefited from the series’ construction and “My World” The special gameplay of “Legend” allows players to experience a dual gameplay that is different from the fast-paced offense and defense in the past. For fans of the series, it still has a certain degree of temptation.

As for the multiplayer mode, it is a pity that I have not played a serious game during the period of preemptive play, so I will not mention the advantages and disadvantages of this mode for the time being. In this mode, both players will use 4V4 The team will fight against each other, and the map of the game will be smaller than the campaign mode. Both players will have a fortress at the beginning, and at the same time, piglin troops will be constantly refreshed in the center of the map to attack both sides. Players need to resist the piglin attack while trying to break the opponent’s camp.

Combined with the mode performance of the overall game, the campaign mode experience of this work is like a large-scale teaching level, and everything in it is serving the multiplayer confrontation gameplay, similar to the mutual restraint between arms and the flexibility of siege equipment There is little room for it to play in stand-alone mode, but when this advanced gameplay routine is given to an opponent who is also a player, then at least in terms of strategy and use, it will be better than the AI ​​confrontation in the stand-alone process It is more worthwhile to study and explore.

Although the overall idea of ​​this work is based on a set of RTS framework, in terms of experience, it does not have the deep operability of traditional RTS. It has been simplified to a certain extent. Although you can give orders to different arms during the battle, the operation of this set of distribution instructions is not so ideal. In addition, the core of most strategies is to overthrow the central fortress, so that in this time In the process of experiencing the game, at the beginning, I would still try to use mechanisms such as arms and terrain to defeat the enemy, but in the later stage, it was basically a direct and mindless advance of long-range soldiers and stone giants.

Finally, I mentioned some problems encountered during the experience process. First of all, some operations of the console version are not smooth. For example, during the strategy process, players often need to build bridges to pass through ravines and magma, but this building mode is not very well adapted. The operation form of the handle, sometimes when you have created a section of the bridge to pass through the position where you want to build the bridge body, the stretching operation in the game will directly push it to an inexplicable position. At this time, all you can do is slowly move the bridge body pull back.

The second is that the map of this work is really big and empty. Although you can see some points of interest placed by the production team during the journey, it is difficult for these locations to support a huge world view. Most of the time, all you can do is Only by attracting inconspicuous small animals on the map, or looking for material treasure chests hidden everywhere, it is inevitable that the gameplay will gradually tend to a sense of repetition over time.

A9VG Experience Summary

“Legend of Minecraft” has found a very interesting direction in the gameplay, playing a legendary legend and gathering strength to overthrow the invasion of darkness. Although this script is a bit clichéd, it always has its charm, but it is limited The thinness of the content prevents this frame from showing the bright spots it should have, and it will inevitably make the game process tired over time. If you like “Minecraft” and want to find some different flavors in it, or want to find a lightweight adventure with friends in your spare time, then this “Legend of Minecraft” is a must A worthy choice.

A9VG Rating: 7/10

Return to Sohu to see more