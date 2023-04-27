“My World” live-action movie is scheduled to star Jason Momoa | My World_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“my world”

Sina Entertainment News on April 27th, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the live-action movie of the popular sandbox game “Minecraft” has been finalized and will be released in North America on April 4, 2025.

The film stars Jason Momoa and is directed by Jared Hess (“Napoleon the Big,” “Father”).

The game can be single-player or multiplayer. Players use various blocks to build buildings in a three-dimensional world. By combining and piecing together elements like building blocks, they can create cabins, castles or cities for exploring the world and collecting Resources, crafting items, survival adventures, and more.

“My World” was first developed by Swedish game designer Marcus Persson, and then developed by Mojang Studios established by him, and the console version was developed in cooperation with 4J Studios. The game was originally written in the Java language, and its Alpha version was released on June 30, 2010. After gradual updates, the official version 1.0.0 was released on November 18, 2011. The Android and iOS versions were released on October 7, 2011 and November 17, 2011, respectively. On May 9, 2012, Mojang released “Minecraft” to Xbox 360 users through Xbox Live Arcade. On December 17, 2013 and September 4, 2014, the game was also launched on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 successively. The Xbox One version was released on September 5 of the same year. The PlayStation Vita version was also released on October 14, 2014. The Windows Phone version went on sale on October 10 of the same year. On December 17, 2015, the Wii U version was released. On May 11, 2017, the Nintendo Switch version was released.

In May 2016, Netease Games announced the agency of the Chinese version of “My World“, and opened the public beta in August 2017, providing the Chinese version of “My World” to Chinese users. Unlike the international version, the Chinese version can be played for free without paying. The game provides in-app purchases such as diamonds, rental servers, and membership subscriptions.

“Minecraft” has received unanimous praise from the industry, winning many awards and honors. The Java Edition of the game is known for its powerful third-party expansion mods, which allow it to add various new objects, characters, and functions to the game. In September 2014, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Mojang and the intellectual property rights of the game for US$2.5 billion, and the acquisition was completed two months later.

As of May 2021, “Minecraft” has 238 million sales and 150 million monthly active users, breaking the record of Tetris and becoming the best-selling video game of all time.

“Minecraft” is an open world game. Players have no specific goals to complete and have a high degree of freedom in the game. Although there is a progress (Java Edition) or achievement system (Java Edition before 1.12 and Bedrock Edition), there is no requirement for players to achieve it. The game is played in first-person, but players can also choose third-person back view or third-person front view. Most of the core gameplay revolves around destroying and placing blocks. The game world is mainly composed of 3D cubes, with some fixed grid (dot matrix) patterns on the surface, representing different materials, such as soil, stone, minerals, water and trees. Although players can move freely around the world, most blocks can only be placed in an integer grid. In addition to entities, players can collect these blocks and place them where they want to perform various tasks. Building (depending on game settings if using Adventure Mode).

In addition to the main world, there are two different dimensions in “Minecraft”-the Nether and the End. The Nether is accessible through player-created portals. It contains many unique resources, such as netherrack, soul sand, and quartz, and can be used for fast travel in the overworld, since one space in the nether is equivalent to eight spaces in the overworld. Using a bed in the Nether or the End will cause an explosion, and compasses (unless magnetized by a lodestone) and clocks will be disabled. .The End is some floating barren islands, where a large number of Endermen will be generated, and there is a Boss named Ender Dragon with 200 health points[35]. After the player kills the Ender Dragon, the End Warp Gate will appear, and the Ender Pearl can be used to enter the Outer Islands of the End—many islands floating in the void, where the player can find the Chorus Tree and the End Dungeons and end ships for treasure, dragon heads and elytra.

After the player returns to the main world through the portal, there will be a “Poem of the End” and a list of acknowledgments. “The Poem of the End” was written by Irish writer Julian Goff[36] write. The “It’s Over.” achievement (or progression) is awarded to the player after killing the Ender Dragon. There is also a second Boss biological wither in the game. When it dies, it will drop a special material “Nether Star” used to synthesize beacons. When it is in the drop state, it will not be destroyed by the explosion. will not disappear. A beacon (or translated as a beacon) can emit a beam of light when placed on a pyramid made of iron blocks, gold blocks, diamond blocks, emerald blocks, or netherite blocks. Road signs can be made of stained glass Changes the color of the beam of light, and also provides certain status effects to players located near it.

“Minecraft” has five main game modes: survival mode, creative mode, adventure mode, spectator mode and extreme mode (extreme mode is only available in Java Edition). The game also has four variable levels of difficulty system. The easiest difficulty (peaceful) will remove all naturally generated hostile creatures (except ender mite and ender dragon), and the hunger value in the game will always be full, restore Health is the fastest, but since no hostile mobs spawn, you won’t be able to get the resources you need, and you won’t be able to beat the game. Zombies will break wooden doors only on hard difficulty. Except in peaceful mode, the hunger bar will slowly decrease with player activity, and when the value is 0, the player will slowly lose health. In the extreme mode, the difficulty is always locked as difficult, and you cannot respawn after death, but you can use the spectator mode to visit the world.

