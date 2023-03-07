«In the ‘Dibu’ save in the final against France I only grabbed my head because the world was collapsingeverything fell, and luckily he made a tremendous save », Julián Álvarez confessed about one of the iconic moments that was lived in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Manchester City striker, like his fellow world champions, He gave an interview in the last hours where he relived everything he went through during the month and a half who was in the Middle East with the Albiceleste.

The spiderone of the figures of Argentina in the world championship, He acknowledged today that if the Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani’s shot entered in the final seconds, “everything would fall apart” and that still does not measure “what has been achieved”.

“When they tied us in regular time we thought it couldn’t be and when they tied us again we couldn’t believe it either,” he added. in a chat with Gastón Edul in TyC Sports.

Despite the fact that he obtained the most important trophy on the football planet, the striker who emerged in River highlighted that he is not satisfied and that he still has many goals to achieve. «No one takes you out of being world champion. It is pure history, which will remain forever, but since one is playing, he goes for more. The number of minutes exceeded my expectations and the leading role that I had in the World Cup because I was going to add from behind, “he valued.

The one that emerged in River commented that it has not yet fallen, nor has it taken dimension. «We lived a crazy time in Qatar with the love of the people and then when we arrived in the country it was beautiful because we saw the happiness of the people in the street,” he described.





The days of Julián Álvarez in Qatar 2022

Julian Álvarez told that with Enzo Fernándezformer teammate at the Millionaire and now at Chelsea in England, They chatted before the World Cup and when they arrived they hugged “without understanding” where they were.

«Lautaro (Martínez) was not so well physically and Luckily I was able to help the team when it was my turn,” said Álvarez, author of four goals in the World Cup.

“When I caught the ball so far from the goal against Croatia I never thought it would end in a goal but luckily I crashed, crashed and it ended up inside. I thought about passing it several times but the ball was not going well, nor was there a clear pass,” recalled about the victory in the semifinal by 3 to 0 on the whole Balkans.

The future with the selection

Looking ahead to what will come, with the friendlies to be played against Panama and Curaçao at the end of March, he announced: «Going back to the country is going to be crazy with the friendlies. I am anxious for it to happen and to enjoy it. We are going to live a beautiful moment ».

“We will continue in the same way, We are going to move forward, Argentines are like that. The group is very good, we were happy to know that Lionel is still in charge, “he said in relation to the renewal of Scaloni for four more years.

His relationship Gallardo and the Norwegian Eling Haaland

On the other hand, Julian Álvarez praised his former coach Marcelo Gallardo and opined that “he is already ready to work in Europe.”

“He It helped me improve as a footballer and as a person. He told me things that I did not see to manage in life and it gave me a lot of confidence,” he said.

In turn, Alvarez detailed their relationship with Norwegian striker and goalscorer Erling Haaland, whom he described as “a great person” and from whom he will be able to “learn”.

«He always loads me and tells me that he is from Boca, I’m going to try to change it but it’s going to be difficult because Leonardo Balerdi worked on it a lot when they were teammates at Borussia Dortmund.” joked.

«I had uncertainty when I had to come to England but I tried to adapt as quickly as possible. I’m with my girlfriend, which makes my day to day easier. In Manchester I feel good, regardless of the weather », she concluded.



