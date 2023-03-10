Morning Mom’s, do you also feel that the weather at this time is very extreme and erratic, in the morning it feels cold, it’s a bit hot in the afternoon, but in the afternoon it rains heavily until night. Or conversely, the morning feels hot to the point of sweating, when during the day thunderstorms hit.

Apart from worrying about clothesline that is not perfectly dry, family health, especially children, is a problem that we as mothers have to face. During transition, like now, children’s immunity and stamina decrease, making them more susceptible to illnesses such as flu, coughs and colds.

Not to mention the children, we adults are often cranky when we have flu, cough and runny nose symptoms. really anticipating all of that.

Efforts Made in Running the Stamina and Immunity of the Family Body

Always serving a menu of healthy food with balanced nutrition at the dinner table is the most important thing a mother can do to increase the immunity of the family’s body, especially children who are still in their growing stage. Don’t forget to also provide fresh fruits, so that the body’s natural vitamin and mineral needs are met.

Supplies of medical devices and medicines must be provided in the first aid kit, from bandages, plasters, medicine, to wind oil and essential oils, because the principle of prevention is better than cure is still upheld.

How come essential oil is also a must-have in a first aid kit? Because essential oils are believed to strengthen the respiratory system and stimulate antibody production, especially in children. So I also always provide the best essential oils at home.

MyBestie Member Essential Oil For Babies and Children

Let’s get acquainted with MyBestie, which stands for My Best Essential Oil for Baby, a specialist in essential oils for babies and children. MyBestie can be first aid when a child is sick, Mom’s, while helping to improve the quality of life for babies and their parents too.

MyBestie is an essential oil in the form of a roll on which is formulated from natural ingredients and contains vitamin E which helps moisturize the skin of babies and children. The small and practical packaging makes it very easy for us when we need it, no longer need to bother pouring essential oil into our hands before applying it to our children’s bodies.

MyBestie is safe to use for babies and children, besides that it also has BPOM certification and also halal certification. MyBestie essentials oil comes in three variants, including Pingu, Ellie, and Moti.

For children, especially toddlers, don’t rely too much on medicines when they start showing symptoms of flu, cough or runny nose, Mom’s. Aromatherapy on essential oils can help reduce and even prevent the arrival of diseases that often come to them.

Varian MyBestie Essentials Oil

Handcuffs

This blue variant helps relieve nasal congestion and relieve respiratory tract, has a calming effect, warms the body, relieves headaches, and moisturizes the skin. It feels warm on adult skin, so I don’t think it will overheat children when MyBestie Pingu is applied.

The ingredients contained in this essential oil are Eucalyptus oil, Vitis vinifera (grape) seed oil, peppermint oil, and vitamin E. It smells like mint candy, won’t traumatize children with the pungent smell.

Ellie

In this pink variant, it will give a soothing sensation to children during fever, help reduce headaches, help give a warm feeling to the body, relieve flatulence, and moisturize the skin.

The ingredients contained in this essential oil are Rose damascena, Myristica (nutmeg/nutmeg), peppermint oil (mentha piperita oil), Vitis vinifera (grape) seed oil, and vitamin E. smear this variant, surely they will sleep comfortably.

Moti

For the green Moti variant, it is able to avoid mosquito bites, reduce itching from insects, eliminate and neutralize odors, help give a warm feeling to the body, relieve flatulence, and moisturize the skin.

The ingredients found in it are Vitis vinifera (grape) seed oil, peppermint oil, lavender oil, and vitamin E. The aroma is not inferior to others, it does not cause irritation and excessive heat on the child’s skin.

I am very suitable for using these three MyBestie Essential Oil variants, oh yes for Mom’s who are interested in buying them, now there is a promo price if you buy it at Shopee, if the normal price is IDR 55,000 now it’s IDR 35,000. Hurry up and buy it, rather than curious 🙂 .

Also, Mom’s info, if MyBestie Essential Oil products are available online or offline, you can check here

Online sales

1. Shopee : mybestieofﬁcial1

2. Tokopedia : mybestieofficial

3. TikTok: MyBestie.ofﬁcial

4. Blibi : MyBestie

For offline sales, you can visit the following stores:

Indokids Baby & Kid Mart – Bandung

Little K Babyshop – Bandung

Oroku – Bandung

Yen’s Baby & Kid Shop – Bandung

For more complete information, visit mybestie.info

Instagram: mybestieofﬁcial

Tiktok: mybestie.ofﬁcial

Whatsapp : http://wa.me/6287776776718