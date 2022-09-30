MYGE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series. The creative sources cover video, music, religion, philosophical and cultural thinking, and release the concept with “Wild Kids World Wide” as the core. The series still emphasizes high quality and the core of street culture, and the unique brand world view and street atmosphere are reinterpreted through strong visual design. Whether it is pattern design, cloth printing or hand dyeing and washing, denim discharge printing, color selection, etc., all exude a unique active thinking. At the same time, the new series is dominated by seasonal items. In addition to a variety of representative image long Tee, the full-page hand-painted graffiti shirts and spliced-cut sweaters presented with excellent visual design techniques are the eye-catching items of this season. At the same time, nine Decades and millennials style elements, cleverly create a new generation of retro street appearance, supplemented by a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere as embellishments, and inject functional, sports and other elements to present a completely different and unique brand concept.