Home Entertainment MYGE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook
Entertainment

MYGE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook

by admin
MYGE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook

MYGE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series. The creative sources cover video, music, religion, philosophical and cultural thinking, and release the concept with “Wild Kids World Wide” as the core. The series still emphasizes high quality and the core of street culture, and the unique brand world view and street atmosphere are reinterpreted through strong visual design. Whether it is pattern design, cloth printing or hand dyeing and washing, denim discharge printing, color selection, etc., all exude a unique active thinking. At the same time, the new series is dominated by seasonal items. In addition to a variety of representative image long Tee, the full-page hand-painted graffiti shirts and spliced-cut sweaters presented with excellent visual design techniques are the eye-catching items of this season. At the same time, nine Decades and millennials style elements, cleverly create a new generation of retro street appearance, supplemented by a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere as embellishments, and inject functional, sports and other elements to present a completely different and unique brand concept.

See also  Piero Angela: "Our mission was to educate Italians, so Tito Stagno became a great TV personality"

You may also like

Hot Toys Releases “Black Adam” Independent Movie –...

Tencent Music Chart Tour Plan | Love what...

Zerocalcare: “The meteorite has already fallen”. Michele Rech...

The brightest theme song of the 2022 National...

The director of “Now You See Me 3”...

The Force Reappears in Seconds of Seconds Citizen...

【Computer RPG History】#82: Qin Shang, Star Wars –...

Coco Li angrily chides the program director and...

Zhang Zhilin and Yuan Yongyi’s 30-year romantic agreement,...

Deceptive appearances, the “vintage yellow” by Livio Frittella

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy