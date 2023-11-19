MYRATH – Release second single from upcoming album “Karma”

MYRATH are at the start with a brand new prog metal anthem “Child Of Prophecy” from their upcoming album “Karma”, which will be released on February 2nd, 2024 on earMUSIC.

Myrath have just released their second single from Myrath’s new album ‘Karma’ – alongside a music video that features previously unreleased footage from their extraordinary live show filmed in Carthage earlier this year.

The song “Child of Prophecy” vividly tells of a world teetering on the precipice of change, where a child of prophecy emerges as a beacon of hope amidst the encroaching darkness. The lyrics convey a sense of urgency and determination, urging listeners to heed the warnings of the past and accept the call to action.

Through haunting whispers carried on the wind, the song calls listeners to join a crusade against the shadows, asking them to sacrifice their hearts and shield their eyes to ignite a fire of change.

Directed by Mikhail Sedov, the music video was filmed on September 13, 2023 during the band’s sold-out show at Carthage in their home country of Tunisia.

“Myrath from Tunisia are perhaps the most underrated band ever. Their new album really excites me – they have something fresh and back it up with a great stage show.– Pär Sundström (Sabaton)

MYRATH’s tireless dedication created their highly anticipated album “Karma”, which will be released on earMUSIC in February 2024 as a limited edition transparent red LP, black LP and digipak. The upcoming work promises to be a testament to their development and delivers a tapestry of sound woven from passion and innovation.

With “Karma,” MYRATH cement their place at the top of the metal scene with a powerful and captivating mix of Eastern melodies and Western heavy metal. From the epic opening track “To The Stars” to the hauntingly beautiful “Child Of Prophecy,” this album takes the listener on a theatrical journey through a world full of myths and legends.

“Karma” showcases the virtuosity and creativity that have made MYRATH one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the genre, and impresses with its vocals, unique guitar riffs and complex structures. With its stunning production and lush soundscapes, this album is sure to be a classic for years to come.

„Karma“-Tracklisting:

1. To The Stars

2. Into The Light

3. Candles Cry

4. Let It Go

5. Words Are Failing

6. The Wheel Of Time

7. Temple Walls

8. Child Of Prophecy

9. The Empire

10. Heroes

11. Carry On

Myrath is

Zaher Zorgati: Vocals

Malek Ben Arbia : Guitars

Anis Jouini: Bass

Kevin Codfert : Keyboards / Pianos / Vocals

Morgan Berthet : Drums

Band-Links:

