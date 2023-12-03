Home » Mystery at Georgina Rodríguez’s Wedding: Where is the Groom?
Georgina Rodríguez’s much-anticipated wedding has hit a snag as her hairdresser was seen leaving the venue without a groom in sight. The mysterious disappearance of the groom has left many guests and onlookers baffled as they eagerly awaited the nuptials of the model and partner of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Will the groom make a dramatic entrance or has something gone awry? Stay tuned for updates on this unfolding wedding drama.

