Mythical Epic Film ‘The First Part of Fengshen’ Premieres in Shanghai with Main Creators in Attendance

Shanghai – On July 18th, the highly anticipated Chinese national myth epic film, “The First Part of Fengshen,” held an exclusive premiere ceremony in Shanghai. The event, hosted by “Co-creation” Station B, took place at the Shanghai Film City and was attended by the film’s director, Wu Ershan, as well as the main cast members, including Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Na Ran, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, and Li Yunrui. The premiere was broadcasted live, offering audiences an interactive experience.

The premiere witnessed a number of passionate fans, known as UP masters, who dressed up as characters from the film. Many cosplayers portraying Daji, Jiang Ziya, and Nezha gathered at the event. Ye Jintian, the art director and styling director, revealed that he and director Wu Ershan had meticulously researched ancient objects found in museums and art galleries to create a unique and unified art style for the film. The aim was to merge traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern aesthetics, resulting in a visual system that reflects the essence of both.

The movie prominently features scenes of ancient warriors riding horses and engaging in archery, for which the actors underwent extensive training. Historical UP masters with a passion for ancient armor and archery were invited to the premiere and participated in an intense archery competition with the actors. Additionally, a calligraphy UP master presented a work titled “New Expression of National Style, Myth Comes True” to the main creators and invited them to write the word “Fengshen” on the spot. The film showcases thrilling proton war dances, and dance UP masters from Station B also performed an ancient dance routine during the premiere.

“The First Part of Fengshen” serves as the opening chapter of the “Fengshen Trilogy.” The story revolves around the collaboration between Shang Wang Yinshou and the fox demon Daji, while the Kunlun fairy Jiang Ziya embarks on a quest to find the Lord of the World and save humanity, carrying the “Fengshen Bang” (a mystical artifact). Ji Fa, the son of Xibohou, gradually uncovers Yin Shou’s true intentions and switches sides, aligning himself against Chaoge.

Currently being screened nationwide, “The First Part of Fengshen” has received high acclaim with a score of 9.4 on Maoyan, a popular film review platform in China. The film’s innovative portrayal of classic characters was commended for delving deep into their personalities and capturing their emotional journeys. The performances of the actors have also garnered attention on social media platforms, with Fei Xiang’s acting skills leaving viewers in awe, Li Xuejian’s performance bringing tears to their eyes, and the new actors exhibiting explosive power. Additionally, Daji’s stunning red appearance was praised for its beauty.

Directed by Wu Ershan, the film stars Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Na Ran, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Ju, and Chen Kun. Produced by Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Century Changshengtian Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Dongyang Changshengtian Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haifa Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and distributed by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., the film is set to be released nationwide on July 20th and is currently available for pre-sale.

