Source title: “N Reasons You Can’t Lose Weight” starts Du Jingyi and Wang Yifei’s new force attracts expectations

Recently, produced by Gengchen Film, Ji Xingguangying, 1510 Film, directed by Yu Dong and Meng Xiangjun, starring Du Jingyi and Wang Yifei, and starring Liu Shangyu, Zhu Yuner, Zhang Kaini, Ge Ziming, etc. One Reason" grand launch. The play tells the story of a small town girl Ding Sizhuang who has been living in the ridicule of others because of her obesity. She stumbles on the road of losing weight. She longs for love but can't believe it. Only then did she realize that Zhang Chenning, who had been silently accompanying her, was her true love. From then on, she started a sweet relationship in which a gentle invisible rich second generation fell in love with a fat girl. According to Zhu Jun, the chief producer, this is a straight-ball Mary Sue love drama, with pink bubbles flying all over the screen, and an inspirational little sweet drama with aunts laughing all the way. Du Jingyi and Wang Yifei, the male and female protagonists of the play, have appeared in many TV dramas and online dramas. The actor Du Jingyi, who plays Ding Sizhuang in the play, has appeared in "Smiley Face of Fifteen Years Old", "Long Time No See", "Antique of Antiques" "Porcelain" and "Sword Dynasty" both performed well, and the actor Wang Yifei who played Zhang Chenning just finished the shooting of "Ning An Like a Dream", and was highly recognized by the director during the filming. During the reading of the script, the actors discussed with the director many times about the characters' personalities and detailed performance, and strived to keep getting closer to the characters. At the same time, the heroine Du Jingyi, in order to get close to the characters, gained weight by herself, coupled with the customized fat clothes, I believe it will make The audience burst into laughter. With a solid script, personalized interpretation, and an excellent team, I believe that "N Reasons Why You Can't Lose Weight" will create a new market hot spot for the field of short dramas! What kind of inspirational love story will it bring to the audience? let us wait and see.

