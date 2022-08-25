Source title: Na Ying sang the theme song “There is Her in the World“, released the ultimate poster and started pre-sale

The film “There is Her in the World” co-directed by Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong and Chen Chong has been officially announced to be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9. The film party today released the theme song “Gaze at Me” MV and announced the opening of pre-sale. The theme song is sung by singer Na Ying, the famous musician Li Cong wrote the lyrics, and Chang Shilei composed and produced. The high-level melody and delicate and warm lyrics convey people’s helplessness in the face of impermanence in life and the courage to move on. In the final poster, the relationship between the characters is strengthened again, and everyone’s eyes are filled with the character’s emotions and enthusiasm for life. In the poster, the landmarks of different cities are placed behind the characters, which once again highlights the environment in which the story takes place and shows the concept of “world“. The movie “There is Her in the World” is starring Zhou Xun and Zheng Xiuwen, Yi Yang Qianxi is a special guest, Xu Di and Feng Delun are the leading actors, Huang Miyi is specially introduced, Bao Qijing, Bai Ke, Su Xiaoming, Batu, Zhu Yafen, Fang Ping , starring Ma Xinmo, and Dong Wenjie as the chief producer and chief producer. As a new mainstream emotional blockbuster with realistic themes carried by female filmmakers, “There Is Her in the World” tells the healing story of ordinary people who are still looking for kindness and love in difficult situations. The queen Na Ying sings with passion, and music talents Chang Shilei and Li Cong devote themselves to writing The theme song “Gaze at Me” from the movie “There is Her in the World” was jointly composed by Chang Shilei, a core member of the music team for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games, the best composer and best producer of the Golden Melody Award, and Li Cong, a new-generation lyricist. Voice. As a masterpiece jointly created by Chang Shilei and Na Ying, “Gaze at Me” carries the unique emotion and power of the film. The protagonists of the film express their complex emotions in the face of the impermanence of life through their singing. Na Ying sang “Please stare at the stars like me, at least as far away as fire, no matter how unforgettable it is…” Although the accident made life helpless and hesitant, the protagonists of the film used to overcome difficulties The courage to use tolerance and love to let life continue in the dark days. “Gazing at Me” is an ode to life, expressing a tribute to the small but tenacious vitality of ordinary you and me. See also Chen Xingxu's "Love at first sight" premiered and won praise for his domineering interpretation of the Almighty Shanghai King_Tan Yinlin “Those ordinary days in life were ignored by us, but one day, the years finally turned us around in a violent way.” Missing, the conflict between husband and wife, can be seen in the MV. Although there will be all kinds of hardships in life, but we have experienced heartbreak, we still have to continue to live with love and hope. Luxurious main creative lineup, warm interpretation of female power “There is Her in the World” is a new mainstream emotional blockbuster with a realistic theme from the perspective of “her”. It is jointly directed by top Chinese female directors Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong, and Chen Chong. You can see in the MV that powerful actors Zhou Xun, Zheng Xiuwen and Yi Yangqian Xi, Xu Di, Feng Delun, Huang Miyi, with their explosive acting skills, show the fireworks life of ordinary people in different situations, and the fate of the characters is gradually revealed in front of the audience, from the initial contradictions, complaints, misunderstandings, to the end Overcome adversity with love. As the final narration of the MV: “When love shines brightly, it is the time in the world that we can’t let go of the most.” Also released on the same day as the MV is the movie’s ultimate poster. From the poster, we can see the concept of “there is her in the world“. In the urban background, how ordinary people who are experiencing life difficulties can overcome the difficulties of life with tenacious love. In the poster, Zhou Xun, Zheng Xiuwen, and Huang Miyi all had tears in their eyes, but their faces still showed strength. Even if things are impermanent, as long as there is love, everything can be overcome. The movie “There is Her in the World” is produced by Asia Pacific Future Film and Television (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., etc. The film has been scheduled to be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9, and pre-sale is now fully open. “She” is a full moon, accompany the Mid-Autumn Festival, go to the cinema with your loved ones to watch the movie “There is Her in the World“, and overcome the difficulties of life together! See also Times Youth League’s 2nd Anniversary Live Broadcast: Donated 2 million to left-behind children

The film “There is Her in the World” co-directed by Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong and Chen Chong has been officially announced to be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9. The film party today released the theme song “Gaze at Me” MV and announced the opening of pre-sale. The theme song is sung by singer Na Ying, the famous musician Li Cong wrote the lyrics, and Chang Shilei composed and produced. The high-level melody and delicate and warm lyrics convey people’s helplessness in the face of impermanence in life and the courage to move on. In the final poster, the relationship between the characters is strengthened again, and everyone’s eyes are filled with the character’s emotions and enthusiasm for life. In the poster, the landmarks of different cities are placed behind the characters, which once again highlights the environment in which the story takes place and shows the concept of “world“. The movie “There is Her in the World” is starring Zhou Xun and Zheng Xiuwen, Yi Yang Qianxi is a special guest, Xu Di and Feng Delun are the leading actors, Huang Miyi is specially introduced, Bao Qijing, Bai Ke, Su Xiaoming, Batu, Zhu Yafen, Fang Ping , starring Ma Xinmo, and Dong Wenjie as the chief producer and chief producer. As a new mainstream emotional blockbuster with realistic themes carried by female filmmakers, “There Is Her in the World” tells the healing story of ordinary people who are still looking for kindness and love in difficult situations.

The queen Na Ying sings with passion, and music talents Chang Shilei and Li Cong devote themselves to writing

The theme song “Gaze at Me” from the movie “There is Her in the World” was jointly composed by Chang Shilei, a core member of the music team for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games, the best composer and best producer of the Golden Melody Award, and Li Cong, a new-generation lyricist. Voice. As a masterpiece jointly created by Chang Shilei and Na Ying, “Gaze at Me” carries the unique emotion and power of the film. The protagonists of the film express their complex emotions in the face of the impermanence of life through their singing. Na Ying sang “Please stare at the stars like me, at least as far away as fire, no matter how unforgettable it is…” Although the accident made life helpless and hesitant, the protagonists of the film used to overcome difficulties The courage to use tolerance and love to let life continue in the dark days. “Gazing at Me” is an ode to life, expressing a tribute to the small but tenacious vitality of ordinary you and me.

“Those ordinary days in life were ignored by us, but one day, the years finally turned us around in a violent way.” Missing, the conflict between husband and wife, can be seen in the MV. Although there will be all kinds of hardships in life, but we have experienced heartbreak, we still have to continue to live with love and hope.

Luxurious main creative lineup, warm interpretation of female power

“There is Her in the World” is a new mainstream emotional blockbuster with a realistic theme from the perspective of “her”. It is jointly directed by top Chinese female directors Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong, and Chen Chong. You can see in the MV that powerful actors Zhou Xun, Zheng Xiuwen and Yi Yangqian Xi, Xu Di, Feng Delun, Huang Miyi, with their explosive acting skills, show the fireworks life of ordinary people in different situations, and the fate of the characters is gradually revealed in front of the audience, from the initial contradictions, complaints, misunderstandings, to the end Overcome adversity with love. As the final narration of the MV: “When love shines brightly, it is the time in the world that we can’t let go of the most.”

Also released on the same day as the MV is the movie’s ultimate poster. From the poster, we can see the concept of “there is her in the world“. In the urban background, how ordinary people who are experiencing life difficulties can overcome the difficulties of life with tenacious love. In the poster, Zhou Xun, Zheng Xiuwen, and Huang Miyi all had tears in their eyes, but their faces still showed strength. Even if things are impermanent, as long as there is love, everything can be overcome.

The movie “There is Her in the World” is produced by Asia Pacific Future Film and Television (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., etc. The film has been scheduled to be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9, and pre-sale is now fully open. “She” is a full moon, accompany the Mid-Autumn Festival, go to the cinema with your loved ones to watch the movie “There is Her in the World“, and overcome the difficulties of life together!