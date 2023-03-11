Without a doubt, this naan bread is a delicious recipe to prepare quickly and easily. In addition, it is a versatile recipe to serve with antipasti and pastas, in addition, of course, to accompany perfectly typically Indian recipes.

I’m sure you’ll want to do it over and over again after trying it.

fluffy indian bread

Naan is a flat, fluffy Indian bread that is usually served with Indian curries and stews.

That’s because Indian cuisine is usually loaded with very striking seasonings and bread comes in to neutralize the taste a little.

However, this delicious bread is also delicious to be served as a starter or appetizer accompanying creamy pastas and antipasti.

In the same way, it can be a great option to accompany a soup.

Naan bread is super fluffy and easy to make! Also, it’s super versatile, combining with different types of preparation.

skillet bread

The original version of this bread is prepared in a typical oven called tandur. It will certainly be more difficult to keep this preparation at home, isn’t it? Therefore, my recommendation is to prepare your naan using a frying pan.

For this, some tips are super important, such as:

Choose a good frying pan : Preferably triple-bottomed. That’s because, that way, the heat is better distributed and you’ll be able to bake your bread more uniformly;

: Preferably triple-bottomed. That’s because, that way, the heat is better distributed and you’ll be able to bake your bread more uniformly; Heat the skillet well : Ideally, your pan should be very hot when you place the first disk of dough. Afterwards, you can turn down the heat a bit so your naan doesn’t burn on the outside and raw on the inside;

: Ideally, your pan should be very hot when you place the first disk of dough. Afterwards, you can turn down the heat a bit so your naan doesn’t burn on the outside and raw on the inside; cover your pan : In this way, you will allow the heat to be distributed throughout the dough, cooking evenly;

: In this way, you will allow the heat to be distributed throughout the dough, cooking evenly; Adjust the size of your dough: Ideally, your bread should have the diameter of your frying pan so that it stays flat and well baked.

How about giving more flavor to your bread?

As I said earlier, this bread is generally more neutral, so that it can serve as an accompaniment to more spicy dishes.

But if that’s not the case for you, you can add more flavor to your naan. For example, how about preparing a mixture of roasted garlic, olive oil and fresh parsley to go over your bread.

It will certainly be delicious.

Check out the naan bread recipe

Yield: 5 buns naan bread Prep Time:

1 hour 10 seconds Cook Time:

20 minutes Total Time:

1 hour 20 minutes 10 seconds Delicious, easy to make and super fluffy, this naan bread is perfect for any occasion. Ingredients 2 cups of wheat flour;

1/2 teaspoon of biological yeast for bread;

2 tablespoons butter;

1/3 cup unsweetened natural yogurt;

1 teaspoon of salt;

1 teaspoon of sugar;

1/4 cup of water. Instructions Start by mixing 2 tablespoons of warm water with the sugar and yeast. Let rest for 15 min; Meanwhile, in a bowl mix the yogurt, butter (at room temperature), with the rest of the water; Then, combine the 2 mixtures and add the wheat flour little by little, until it forms a uniform dough that comes off the hand; Lastly, add the salt, and it sounds good until it forms a smooth dough; Cover your dough and let it rise for at least 1 hour protected from light and drafts; Finally, divide your dough into portions and open discs that are not too thin; In a very hot skillet, add one disk at a time and turn as soon as it starts to get golden. Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment or post your photo

Without a doubt, these Thai shrimp and curry chicken recipes are perfect to serve along with your naan;

But, if you’re not a fan of spicy food, without a doubt, this antipasto is the perfect indication to accompany your bread;

Just like this roasted tomato with rosemary.

Pan: A good frying pan, and preferably with a tri-ply, non-stick bottom, is essential to make your bread perfect; Crockery: In the photos that illustrate this recipe, we use Oxford Porcelain tableware.

