Nacho Castañares, in LAM: what was the best and worst of his time on Big Brother

A few days after two months from the end of Big BrotherNacho Castañares was in LAM and spoke one-on-one with Ángel de Brito about his time at the reality show most popular in recent years.

During more than an hour of talk, in which the “angelitas” of the panel and their father also participated, the former participant and finalist of the tenth edition of the Telefe program settled his pending presence in the América cycle, which became a step obligated of the participants of Big Brother after leaving the house.

In the initial head-to-head between the driver of LAM and Castañares, the young man highlighted “very funny moments and a lot of memories with people who really made those moments special.”

Nacho said that his first impression of the house is that it was “giant”, and that it was “very crazy” to meet his companions as they entered (he was the first to enter) as participants. He also clarified that it was difficult for him to “get the card” from his cohabitants, especially because it was a game. “It was all the time that doubt of knowing if they really were like that or if it was all a game,” he admitted.

The best and worst of Big Brother for Nacho

“Life outside has nothing to do with life inside the house,” he later clarified when talking about the testimonies and fragments he saw of his companions after the program ended. Then, at De Brito’s request, Castañares chose the best and the worst moment of the almost five months that he lived locked up with the rest of the participants.

“The best moment was with the family or already reaching that final instance, being together and sharing,” he said without hesitation. And he added in reference to the last celebration that the finalists had with the rest of their companions: “The wedding last Friday was terrible, it was beautiful. It was really very nice.”

By choosing the most difficult moment, Nacho stayed with the end of the year parties. “It was like a moment… Christmas and New Years were difficult for me due to family issues and because I was happy to be there but at the same time I wanted to be outside and it was like that feeling of not knowing, but within everything they still had a good time,” he commented.

Immediately after De Brito recalled the emotional arrival of Nacho’s family to the house, Castañares spoke about his father. “My old man is an example and my person to follow. He was always with me, living far away, and I had him more present than if I had him living in my house. There were many years that we lived apart and we saw each other twice a year, but that was not noticeable, ”he explained.

More information

Nacho from Big Brother was moved after receiving a message from Kun Agüero: “Goosebumps”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

