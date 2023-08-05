Nacho Viale’s nod to La China Suárez after the launch of his new song

Although their love story lasted from 2010 to 2012, Eugenia “la China” Suárez y Nacho Avenue made it clear that Their link is excellent through the posts that they let spy on their social networks. And this was no exception.

In this opportunity, the producer shared a video on Instagram Stories where he is seen inside his car listening Hobbythe brand new hit that He launched China together with the artist Ecko, and he has already won the hearts of several fans.

“It’s Friday and your body knows it”, wrote the grandson of Mirtha Legrand. What Eugenia chose to repost her ex’s publicationproving -once again- that his bond with him is cordial and that good vibes prevail.

The photo of La China Suárez, Pampita and Benjamín Vicuña on Amancio’s birthday

One more time, Eugenia “la China” Suárez revealed the great bond he maintains with Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain by sharing a photo where she is seen at the birthday she organized for amanciothe son he had with Benjamin Vicuna (and who was part of the celebration), with whom he also has Magnolia.

In the postcard that Suárez embodied in Instagram Stories she looks very smiling surrounded by her loved ones and, on one side, appears Pampita (which has e Bautista, Benicio y beltranfruits of his previous marriage to Vicuña) with his little ones, who did not want to miss the celebration of their little brother.





