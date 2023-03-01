Home Entertainment Nagase Tomoya x Vans x “Roller Magazine” latest joint shoes officially debut
Entertainment

by admin
After cooperating with the street culture brand Liberaiders®︎ to release a joint series, this time Vans launched a three-party joint ride with the retro motorcycle information magazine “ROLLER Magazine” and Japanese actor and motorcycle enthusiast Nagase Tomoya, launching a serial column with the latter The new shoe model of the same name “Pure Royal Free ANTI-NORMAL”.

The shoes were designed by Tomoya Nagase himself. The most distinctive feature is the padded Velcro felt with circular stitching. In addition to the light and simple structure that can reduce the burden on the feet when riding a motorcycle, the black and blue two The matching configuration of the two color schemes also adds to the visual effect, and the commemorative details are also highlights worth noting, including the “TOM” embroidery on the heel position and the inner insole pattern.

The “ANTI-NORMAL” black and blue styles will be sold through the designated Roller Magazine vending machines on March 11, and then on the official website on March 18. The price is ¥14,300 yen. Interested readers must pay attention.

