Nakkiga/Arde–Split

Origin: Germany / Spain

Release: 10.03.2023

Label: Breath:Sun:Bone:Blood

Duration: 32:54

Genre: Black Metal / Atmospheric Black Metal

When harsh black metal with crustcore influences meets atmospheric black metal with hardcore elements, an explosive musical mixture is created. Probably that’s why the Spaniards Nakkiga and the Berliners Burn teamed up for a split. A split with new tracks is always a nice way to shorten the wait for the following albums. There are four new tracks in total, three by the Spaniards and one by the Germans, which will heat up all genre fans.

struggle of independence

The three magnificent tracks of the Basques Nakkiga convince with dark melodies and powerful high-speed riffs and infernal blastbeat attacks. Production wise I’m a bit lacking in balance between the instruments and the vocals. This is too quiet for me and disappears in the background of the actually really strong tracks. Especially the last song …Ashes… makes the right impression on me. Here, the Pagan/Black Metallers combine classic Heavy Metal with atmospheric Black Metal, creating an epic banger that really demands the neck muscles.

Berlin air

My favorite Berliners from Burn only serve us one song, but this one really packs a punch. A 15 minute atmospheric black metal epic called Basalarr. Thus, the bridge to the origin of Nakkiga beaten because it is the name of a Basque plant and in the local culture and mythology it stands for light and power.

This great song builds up in a similar way. Meet shimmering guitar playing, blow beat and powerful screams/growls in the spherical soundscapes. The Berliners are simply experts in their field and for me they belong to the leading German black metal bands.

Conclusion

A split that I can warmly recommend to everyone who values ​​good songwriting in Black Metal. For anyone who Burn and Nakkiga does not know yet, the ideal opportunity to catch up on the short way. If Black Metal warms the soul and is musically valuable, I have fine ones 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Nakkiga

Oindurth SaVinitta – drums, vocals

Arghura – guitar, bass, vocals

Burn

Celia – Bass

Haimo – Gitarre

Ruben – Guitar

Lukasz – drums

Kato – Life

Tracklist

Nakkiga

01. Time…

02. …Ages…

03. …Ashes

Burn

04. Basalarr

Links

Facebook Burns

instagram burns

Bandcamp Arde



Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Interview – Cult of Lilith, Nachgefragt bei Daniel Þór Hannesson

Columns – Genre-setting albums – The slightly different classic, Dissection

Live Review – Archspire, Psycroptic, Benighted, Entheos – Tech Trek Europe 2023