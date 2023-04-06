Nakkiga/Arde–Split
Origin: Germany / Spain
Release: 10.03.2023
Label: Breath:Sun:Bone:Blood
Duration: 32:54
Genre: Black Metal / Atmospheric Black Metal
When harsh black metal with crustcore influences meets atmospheric black metal with hardcore elements, an explosive musical mixture is created. Probably that’s why the Spaniards Nakkiga and the Berliners Burn teamed up for a split. A split with new tracks is always a nice way to shorten the wait for the following albums. There are four new tracks in total, three by the Spaniards and one by the Germans, which will heat up all genre fans.
struggle of independence
The three magnificent tracks of the Basques Nakkiga convince with dark melodies and powerful high-speed riffs and infernal blastbeat attacks. Production wise I’m a bit lacking in balance between the instruments and the vocals. This is too quiet for me and disappears in the background of the actually really strong tracks. Especially the last song …Ashes… makes the right impression on me. Here, the Pagan/Black Metallers combine classic Heavy Metal with atmospheric Black Metal, creating an epic banger that really demands the neck muscles.
Berlin air
My favorite Berliners from Burn only serve us one song, but this one really packs a punch. A 15 minute atmospheric black metal epic called Basalarr. Thus, the bridge to the origin of Nakkiga beaten because it is the name of a Basque plant and in the local culture and mythology it stands for light and power.
This great song builds up in a similar way. Meet shimmering guitar playing, blow beat and powerful screams/growls in the spherical soundscapes. The Berliners are simply experts in their field and for me they belong to the leading German black metal bands.
Conclusion
A split that I can warmly recommend to everyone who values good songwriting in Black Metal. For anyone who Burn and Nakkiga does not know yet, the ideal opportunity to catch up on the short way. If Black Metal warms the soul and is musically valuable, I have fine ones 8,5 / 10
Line Up
Nakkiga
Oindurth SaVinitta – drums, vocals
Arghura – guitar, bass, vocals
Burn
Celia – Bass
Haimo – Gitarre
Ruben – Guitar
Lukasz – drums
Kato – Life
Tracklist
Nakkiga
01. Time…
02. …Ages…
03. …Ashes
Burn
04. Basalarr
Links
Facebook Burns
instagram burns
Bandcamp Arde
