Nam Goong Min of “Lovers” Wins Grand Prize at 2023 MBC Drama Awards

Namgoong Min of “Lovers” Wins Grand Prize at 2023 MBC Drama Awards

Seoul – On the 30th, the 2023 MBC Drama Awards Ceremony was held in Seoul and the actor Namgoong Min of “Lovers” won the grand award. This is his second consecutive year in 2021. He won the acting award for the second time after his performance in MBC’s “Black Sun” in 2008. The crew of “Lovers” also took home 8 awards including TV Series of the Year and Best Couple, becoming the biggest winner of the night.

Namgoong Min returned to the historical drama “Lovers” after 10 years. In the drama, he used his superb acting skills to excel in his role as “Li Zhangqi.” The grand prize that day was awarded to Nangong Min without any doubt.

During his acceptance speech, Nangong Min expressed his gratitude to the crew of “Lovers” and to the audiences and fans. He also praised his co-star Ahn Eun-jin for her support and encouragement throughout filming.

The crew of “Lovers” not only won the MBC Drama Award for the leading actor Namgoong Min, but also took home the TV Drama Award of the Year. The lead actress Ahn Eun Jin won the Outstanding Acting Award in the Miniseries Category, and Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin won the Best Couple Award. Kim Jong-tae and Choi Ling-yu, who co-starred in the drama, won the Best Character Award and the Best Character Award respectively, as well as the Male and Female Newcomer Awards, a total of 8 awards.

In addition, Lee Se-young in “The Story of Martyr Park’s Contract Marriage” and Woo Do-hwan in “Joseon Lawyer” also won the Outstanding Acting Award in the Miniseries category, while Jang Seo-hee and Kim Yu-seok won the Outstanding Acting Award in the Japanese Drama category.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 MBC Drama Awards!

Share this: Facebook

X

