Home Entertainment Namacheko Unveils New Murabi Sneaker Collection | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Namacheko Unveils New Murabi Sneaker Collection | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Namacheko Unveils New Murabi Sneaker Collection | HYPEBEAST

Part of the Namacheko Archives category, Murabi sneakers are made in Italy and cut from recycled leather to depict the shapes and boundaries of unknown lands. Murabi is designed with dense patterns and its finely cut upper leather. Reveals the vulnerability of cultural identities expressed in patterns of geographic boundaries. The use of recycled leather is an important feature of Murabi sneakers, with fine patterns re-engraved from leather obtained from stock. Choosing refurbished leather has its benefits and oddities. Because the zero-waste cutting technique results in modest differences in color and texture. Sharp edges blend in with the odd irregular shape of the leather. An allegory that can be thought of as an expression of cultural identities defined by boundaries that give us a flawed sense of belonging. The new Namacheko Murabi Sneaker is now available in two new colorways on Namacheko’s official channel, and the limited edition gray colorway will be released on the brand’s official website.

See also  The movie "Rage · Serious Case" won the single-day box office championship for 7 consecutive days in the national hit_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Wu Nianzhen, 70 years old and married for...

Hermès Spring/Summer 2023: A Desert Carnival | Hermès...

The writer Rosetta Loy died, she was 91...

A biography for the first generation of Iron...

Donnie Yen starred and produced “Search and Rescue”...

Su Youpeng loses to doubt his life, and...

MotoTematica 2022, when cinema chooses two wheels. Here...

Guan Xiaotong: Farewell to the campus with “Liang...

Jeep 4xe, the innovative plug-in hybrid system awarded...

Jiang Kun’s new book is a platform for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy