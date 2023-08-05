Name a whale from Las Grutas and win a boat-watching tour

For the second consecutive year, a contest was opened to name 10 of the right whales that visit the San Matías Gulf every year between the end of July and the end of October.. Those who suggest the names that receive the most votes will they will win a sighting tour for 2 peoplewhich will be valid for one year, so that they can use it when they can plan the trip.

Cetaceans arrive at this time to reproduce, therefore, to take advantage of their presence, During the second fortnight of this month a new season of ship-based sightings will open, which will allow residents and tourists to see the species up close, through navigations that will travel inside San Antonio Bay.

The ‘francas’ that can be baptized are part of the catalog that biologists are making about them from the National University of Comahue and the Center for Applied Research and Technology Transfer in Marine Resources ‘Almirante Storni’ (Cimas), with the support of the Félix de Azara Foundation.

To individualize them they are guided by the pattern that their calluses have on their heads. Using this method, they have already identified 200 of them, and are currently processing the images resulting from the surveys carried out last year. The photographs captured for the work gather the compendium obtained during 2019, 2020 and 2021. Although some shots taken during previous years, contributed by neighbors and photography fans, could also be rescued and added to the archive.

“As it happened during 2022, which was the year in which we started the initiative, this time we chose 10 photos of different whales so that people propose names to assign them. Then, an interdisciplinary jury made up of biologists and service providers will decide among those that have been suggested, and those who are winners will get a boat-watching tour” said biologist Analía Dalia, in dialogue with Río Negro Radio.

Those interested must access a link that contains the images of the cetaceans accompanied by a brief description, so that, based on any of the particularities that they present, they can be inspired and suggest the most appropriate name for each one. To participate there is time until the 20th of this month.

“the link is https://fundacionazara.org.ar/concurso-conociendo-a-las-ballenas-de-la-bahia-2023/, and our social networks They are https://www.instagram.com/fundacionazara and https://www.facebook.com/fundacionazara” the biologist listed.

“Each person who participates will be able to suggest names for three of the whales, and, once the winners are designated (something to be defined between the end of this month and the beginning of September) Those who qualify for the nautical tour for two people will have a period of one year to be able to do it “ the woman pointed out.

He also stressed that interested parties from all over the country and even from abroad may participate. “This species is a natural heritage and we seek its dissemination, to make the nature that surrounds us known. So far we managed to capture the interest of people from different places. In the previous contest, for example, people from Misiones, Catamarca, San Juan participated…” the expert listed.

A catalog that grows

The catalog of photo identification of cetaceans of the San Matías Gulf already includes 200 specimens of the species. In addition, the data obtained was crossed with another similar work carried out in Chubut, and the same will be done with one that was carried out in Uruguay.

With this data crossing, it will be possible to track the specimens, which have a wide area of ​​distribution. “Shortly we will receive news about the comparison made in Chubut, and just next year the same will be done with the Uruguayan catalog” informed the marine biologist Magdalena Arias, who leads the project.

The team is completed by the advanced students of the marine biology career Daniela Cabrera and Carla Marino, Analía Dalia from the Azara Foundation in Buenos Aires and collaborators Sebastian Leal, Nicholas Cetra, Candela Fernandez, Franco Dorini and Agustín Baraschi.

To put together the catalog, the heads of the whales are photographed and turned over to a software called ‘BigFish’ that encodes the pattern of the calluses they have, which are different in each animal. That software was developed to identify cetaceans in Australia by researcher Rebecca Pirzl and the South Australian Department for Heritage and Environment. Later, he was transferred to facilitate local work.

"Last year we had identified 100 whales, and now there are 200. And it will continue to grow year after year" Arias pointed out.





