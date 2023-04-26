name it whatever you want, but try it

Ingredients (for 2 rectangular or oval flat bread):

– 2 cups (250 g) of flour 000

– 1 cup (125 g) of flour 0000

– 1 teaspoon of fine salt

– 1 cup (200 cc) of lukewarm water

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– Extra: semolin to stretch.

For the cover:

– 250 g grated mozzarella cheese

– 2 grilled chicken breasts, filleted

– 100 g of sliced ​​smoked bacon

– 300 g of cherry tomatoes cut in half

– Fresh spinach leaves, stemmed

– pitted black olives

– 1 handful of finely grated Parmesan cheese

– olive oil and basil leaves for the end

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 270°C (or as strong as your oven gives). If you have a powerful processor, add flour and salt and pulse until well blended. Then I added the warm water and tablespoons of olive oil. Pulse until a ball of dough forms (about 1 minute or so). Scrape down the sides if there is any unbonded debris.

Transfer the ball of dough to a lightly floured surface and knead for a couple of minutes or until the surface of the dough is smooth. Let rest about 10/15 minutes covered. If you don’t have a processor, I put all the ingredients together in a bowl, knead on the counter for a couple of minutes, form a bun and let it rest covered for the same time (10/15 minutes). Divide the dough into 2 equal buns.

With a rolling pin, roll out each bun into a long rectangle, leaving the desired thickness (thinner is better). She will sprinkle 2 (already hot) baking sheets with semolin and place a flatbread dough on each one. Prick the surface with a fork and bake for 5-8 min or until the edges of the bread are golden brown and the center is almost cooked.

Remove, brush with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil, top with desired ingredients, and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes. I served very hot cut into strips. To enjoy!



