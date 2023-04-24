NAMESAKE 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “LIFEGUARD” Newest Image Blockbuster Officially Debut | Hypebeast

NAMESAKE officially released the latest image blockbuster of the 2023 spring and summer series “LIFEGUARD”, which was shot by Parisian photographer Fabien Montique.

NAMESAKE’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is titled “LIFEGUARD”—a reference to Michael Hsieh, the co-founder of the brand and one of three family brothers, when he suffered a mental breakdown. Michael was troubled and mentally tortured by personal appearance and psychological factors, and fell into the abyss of self-doubt for a period of time. After bouts of confusion, depression and hysteria, brothers Steve and Richard accompany him through painful and difficult levels until he recovers.

Collaborating with longtime collaborator Fabien Montique, the series of images conveys the contrast between comfort and struggle, stillness and chaos, and the imagery of floating on water is more reminiscent of the pull between gravity and the struggle for survival.

Michael: “We first worked with Fabien in 2016 on an exhibition featuring a series of album covers with Pusha T. This is the second time we’ve joined forces after his work with Virgil at Louis Vuitton. Telling After his story about me, Fabien had the idea of ​​letting the model float in the water, and he remained calm under pressure, like a duck to water.”

NAMESAKE’s 2023 Spring/Summer collection “LIFEGUARD” has now landed on NAMESAKE’s online channels and major buyer stores.