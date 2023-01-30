Recently, NAMESAKE released the new AW23 series SILK ROAD at Paris Fashion Week.

For the Hsieh brothers, the founders of the brand, every mental and physical hardship and obstacle experienced is like an equestrian training. As one of the oldest commuting tools, horses are endowed with many qualities in many regional cultures, symbolizing peace, victory, and in the Hsieh family: tenacity. Therefore, the way the Hsieh brothers overcome obstacles and think about the journey of life is like a horse training, constantly leading this journey through tenacious awareness and mindfulness.

In the dialogue between NAMESAKE and design, the balance of opposites is a topic that is repeatedly mentioned. Just like basketball, throwing the ball into the hoop seems easy, but winning the game requires teamwork, continuous training and self-discovery. The Hsieh brothers brought these qualities to the NAMESAKE AW23 series, and the stories of Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant continued throughout the product.

Kobe in his No. 8 jersey became the inspiration for NAMESAKE to redefine formalwear and Ivy style. Special embroidery and hand-woven weaving have launched a new exploration of plaid elements, hidden color ecological leather to create visual illusions, and the application of various washing techniques to reflect equestrian inspiration. Even this season, shirts were designed as dresses and pants as tops.

In addition, this season NAMESAKE enters the field of women’s clothing, bags and head accessories. While maintaining the brand’s DNA, basketball sports and refined details are combined to create inclusive handbag pieces for everyone. Bryant’s Mamba spirit will also be carried through from the show’s soundtrack (including the basketball superstar’s farewell speech) to the custom-made tiara by Chilean sculptor Alberto Vitelio. The shape is matched with a new version of the Skater Boot, which refers to the subculture elements that the Hseih brothers were exposed to while growing up, and the new sneaker style combines fashion and classic basketball shoe design.

On the runway installation, NAMESAKE continued its collaboration with Alberto Vitelio, whose fascination with nature and objects transformed the collection’s theme into a serious aesthetic concept; the Trojan horse was reinterpreted as the central installation of the show. The sculpture is not only decorative, but its modular structure can be reorganized into a seat.

The NAMESAKE AW23 series still continues the sporty spirit of the brand, and integrates Y2K aesthetics and Ivy style in the design, while taking functional practicality into consideration.