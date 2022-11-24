Home Entertainment Nana Okada announces that she will join the program after graduation, smiling fans are also worried | Nana Okada|akb48|Graduation_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Okada Nana announces to join the program after graduation

Sina Entertainment News According to foreign media reports, on November 23, Nana Okada, who graduated from AKB48, announced on Twitter that she will participate in the music special program “TV TOKYO Music Festival 2022 Winter ~ Can’t help but want to sing!” The strongest hit song 100 consecutive releases~” and performed “Lip Gloss” with her teammates. Although she was smiling, the fans were still worried.

On November 19th, Nana Okada was revealed by the electronic version of “Weekly Bunshun” to be in love with actor Hiroki Ino. She apologized for this: “I am very sorry for causing a lot of trouble to everyone.” At the same time, she also announced her graduation from the group, but the specific time Undecided.

On the “TV TOKYO Music Festival 2022 Winter” program, Okada Nana and her teammates sang the new song “Lip Gloss for a long time” released in September this year with Chiba Eri as the core member. She was wearing a red plaid skirt and smiling as usual , and did not mention the topic of graduation.

Although Okada Nana did not appear sad and lonely, fans were still worried about her. Many fans left messages online: “Is Okada Nana okay?” Nana is so good” and so on, many fans were moved to tears because Okada Nana and teammate Murayama Ayaki held hands at the end of the performance. (boob)

