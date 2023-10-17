Nanamica and Dr. Martens Unveil Stylish Collaboration: The Perfect Fusion of Fashion and Function

nanamica Collaborates with Dr. Martens for Stylish New Shoe Collection

nanamica, the Japanese fashion brand known for its emphasis on functionality and style, has once again joined forces with renowned British shoe brand Dr. Martens to release an exciting new co-branded shoe. This marks the fourth collaboration between the two parties, and it promises to elevate footwear fashion to new heights.

Following the “fusion of fashion and function” concept of nanamica’s 2023 autumn and winter series, the brand has incorporated urban elements into the design of the shoes. The collection draws inspiration from Dr. Martens’ classic Chelsea Boots and Louis Slip On Shoe, giving them a fresh and contemporary twist.

The collaboration introduces two stunning pairs of shoes: the Nanamica Graeme Slip On Boot and the Nanamica Louis Slip On Shoe. Crafted from smooth black leather, both styles feature distinct navy blue welt stitching and are adorned with a subtle shoe ring on the heel, combining elegance and sophistication. These shoes are versatile, suitable for both formal occasions and casual wear.

Fashion enthusiasts and shoe lovers alike can look forward to the release of the latest Nanamica x Dr. Martens collaboration shoes. The collection will be available for purchase on October 20, through nanamica’s official website and select authorized retailers.

The Nanamica Graeme Slip On Boot will retail for ¥34,100 yen, while the Nanamica Louis Slip On Shoe will be priced at ¥28,600 yen. With their exquisite craftsmanship and unique design, these shoes are sure to be highly sought after by fashion connoisseurs.

Make sure to mark your calendars and secure a pair of these coveted shoes, as they are expected to sell out quickly. Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to embrace the fusion of fashion and function with nanamica and Dr. Martens’ latest collaboration.

