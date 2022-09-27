Nangong Min and Chen Ya Rin are getting married

Sina Entertainment News According to reports, actor Nangong Min is getting married. 7 years of love with lover Chen Yalin finally bear fruit.

Namgoong Min and Chen Ah Rin will be married at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul at 6:30 pm on the 7th of next month. The wedding will be held in private with relatives and friends of both parties. The host is played by actor Zheng Wencheng. Zheng Wencheng and Nangong Min have been close friends for many years. The two starred together in the TV series “Senior Kim”, “Warm Boys”, “Black Sun” and so on. The song has not yet been confirmed.

Nam Gong Min and Chen Ya Rin met as directors and actors in the 2015 film “Light My Fire” (directed by Nam Gong Min). In 2016, they began to be in a public relationship and have been in love for 7 years.

Namgoong Min showed the face of a lover in the 2021 “MBC Entertainment Awards”. He also delivered his acceptance speech and said, “Ya Rin, thank you for always being by my side, I love you.” Nam Gong Min is currently playing lawyer Qian Zhixun in SBS-TV’s “Thousand Won Lawyer”. The 9% viewership rating in just two episodes is a testament to the box office guarantee. Chen Yalin debuted as a model in 2008. In 2010, the second season of “fronco” was well known to the public. Recently, he has also appeared in programs such as “The Beginners” and “Convenience Restaurant”.

(Editor in charge: Rice)