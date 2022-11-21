After the sky darkened, the lanterns lit up one by one shrouded the city in warm yellow artificial light. Mixed with the sound of rustling rain, weak currents are passing through the streets and alleys, quietly opening up the magical world leading to the virtual Cupid at the two corners of Jufuchang Street.

The tree trunks along the street, the corners of the courtyard, and the pixelated mosaics that spread to the windows are all symbols from the digital world. When you pass the pixelated plane tree, you will step into NAN KNITS designer NAN An imaginary “Rainbow House” created for LABELHOOD.

NanKnits X LABELHOOD “Rainbow House”

Then, let us follow NAN’s stream of consciousness and take a magical journey full of love in “Rainbow House”.

Knock Knock Mosaic to enter “Rainbow House”

“Have you seen “WandaVision”?”

Upon stepping into the cabin, designer NAN asked the question. He said that “Rainbow House” is a digital world with overlapping time and space that he built with coils, just like the space where Wanda in the movie “Wanda Vision” built a warm home with strong consciousness.

NanKnits X LABELHOOD “Rainbow House”

“Look, the curtain looks three-dimensional, but it’s actually two pieces of flat fabric.” Nan pointed to the brown curtain in the window, hoping that someone could discover the mystery he was hiding. It turned out that the seemingly strange curtain was a door to the digital world. When the retro knitted curtain was installed, the partially distorted pixel grid on the curtain disintegrated the figurative reality into an abstract illusory space-time .

Age-like furniture, warm yellow lighting, and old TVs with snowflakes shining, the virtual gods of love from the future will also stage a warm and loving virtual family drama in this real and illusory image. Designer NAN shuttles between reality and the future with ease, weaving mosaics with colorful imagination, prying open a corner of the time and space door connecting the real “Rainbow House” in the real world.

NanKnits X LABELHOOD “Rainbow House”

Coils are like Legos

People who know how to knit must be careful about budgeting. Just like the curtains and carpets in the window, and the mosaic pieces pasted on the window of the small room, they are all the result of careful calculation by NAN and the masters. “Because of the accurate calculation by the computer, the curtains and mosaics are more refined and rigorous,” designer NAN explained in detail while showing the details of the knitted curtains in the window.

The woven pieces adorned on the fence of the yard shone faintly under the light at night, as if giving passers-by some secret signals from the digital world, so as to attract everyone to enter this rainbow space.

The floral sweater wrapped with benches and small trees was hand-crocheted by the studio’s limited “Rainbow Sisters” after many days. As the head of the “Rainbow Sisters”, Nan said that each coil is like a Lego block. Although it takes time to build the utopia in the heart during the construction process, the fabric that has been warmed by time and hands is truly warm.

When visiting the class, I happened to meet “Rainbow Sisters Tao” opening a suitcase full of wool of different colors under the warm lamp, and was about to start casting magic to turn balls of wool into floral sweaters. When we left, the sister group said that we had to fight tonight, so that we could come in time to put on new clothes for Xiaoshu. So at night, I received several photos of the sisters bowing their heads and rushing to work from the team leader NAN.

Virtual Eros also comes to this lovely space

“”Rainbow House” is a lovely space, a warm and loving imaginary space, and this time the virtual Gods of love have also come. “Through the hazy glass, two models in the Nan Knits AW22 series in front of the retro curtains, they come from the real and unreal world, forming a sharp contrast with the curtain style.

NanKnits X LABELHOOD “Rainbow House”

The “Virtual Cupids” with different emotional states come from the Nan Knits AW22 series. These Cupids all have distinct personalities, either going their own way or colliding with passion. When the virtual god of love comes here, the past, present and future have successfully completed a space-time overlap.

You see, the gods of love who came to the hut this time also brought their time-space floral jewelry necklaces. Different from three-dimensional and figurative necklaces, pixelated jewelry has a different kind of charm, avant-garde and retro, and dazzling.