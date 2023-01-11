ROME – Purer air in the passenger compartment thanks to technology from Panasonic Automotive. The American tech company has just launched the “Nanoe X” portable air purifier in the United States, which guarantees and protects the purity of the air inside the vehicle passenger compartment. The device, in addition to reducing bad smells, also helps to eradicate viruses, bacteria, molds and allergens, both transported by the air and on surfaces. With the elimination of these dangerous substances it is therefore possible to guarantee cleaner air for all passengers, thus offering an overall healthier driving experience.





Panasonic’s unique patented Nanoe X technology has been used to date in a wide range of products from hair dryers to air conditioners to indoor air quality solutions and is now being used in a new portable car product, for a healthier cabin with cleaner air. On the other hand, American motorists spend an average of more than 17,600 minutes behind the wheel each year and innovations such as the Nanoe X air purifier can improve the comfort and quality of the environment in which people spend most of their time.

“This product is a simple solution that can improve the driver and passenger experience by making the surrounding environment cleaner and the cabin air healthier to breathe,” said Andrew Poliak, CTO, Panasonic Automotive Systems. years, vehicles have evolved into second homes, and with more and more travelers on the road, we are pleased to offer consumers a way to improve air quality and the well-being of their families, passengers and of themselves in their vehicles.”





“The patented Nanoe X technology uses hydroxyl radicals tested to inhibit harmful substances and reduce the intensity of odors – explain the technicians – The “nanoe” are nanometer-sized electrostatic atomized water particles produced by applying a high voltage to the water collected from the air and contain hydroxyl radicals (highly reactive components) that easily act on various substances. Panasonic’s nanoe X takes advantage of this hydroxyl radical production process and increases it exponentially compared to conventional products, delivering the next evolution in cabin air quality.”

It should be noted that the Panasonic air purification device is certified by the “California Air Resource Board” and by Ul-Etl, Underwriters Laboratories and Electrical Testing Laboratory”, two testing and certification authorities for US lighting safety standards, electronics, materials and equipment. Nanoe X offers simplicity of operation and activation, purifying car interiors in about two hours with a slight noise level, equal to about 36 decibels, is powered via USB and adapts to most vehicles by placing it in the cup holder compartments. The launch of this product is part of Panasonic’s “Green Impact” strategy, which aims to achieve a better quality of life for society and a more sustainable global environment. Price? About 120 euros.