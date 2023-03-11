Nanowar Of Steel – Dislike To False Metal

Origin: Italy

Release: 10.03.2023

Label: Napalm Records

Duration: 48:20

Genre: Power Metal

The statement “There is nothing that does not exist” undoubtedly comes from someone who has not yet had any contact with Nanowar Of Steel was allowed to collect. The Italian export hit, which is also empirical evidence that you don’t have to be musically limited to be funny, is coming along Dislike To False Metal to expand his lush discography and pretty much screw up the entire scene in passing – albeit with a wink.

Based on the album title, the same person named above would probably expect a work that feels like Manowar listens to speed. True, serious and an ode to old school metal. For everyone else it is of course clear from the start that this will not be the case and that is how it starts Sober just like a Pirate Metal anthem should sound like… only to do the exact opposite of what you would expect in the next step. Because sober with a healthy diet, the daily smoothie and regular Pilates units, it really is easier to sail. Winterstorm in the Nightthe one yourself HERE can listen to, the already unbelievably high bar of borderline ingenious stupidity shoots up at this point, but then really far beyond the orbit. What kind of trauma you have to go through to even come up with the idea of ​​writing a song about dandruff – which is then also referred to as Parmesan of the Gods – and hair care, dressing up as lice in the video and probably the greatest power out of it Only the band itself knows how to make an anthem of the last few years. And maybe their therapist.

The Romans are crazy

Disco Metal should then really bring the last scene policeman on the palm. You will find out why HERE. Penetrating excessive use of autotune, paired with disgusting 90s disco synths and various references to horror classics like Army of Darkness and It, wrapped in a zombie corset sounds a bit as if Groove Coverage discovered the electric guitar for themselves. If you’re about to use all kinds of clichés, the obligatory power ballad shouldn’t be missing. Muscle Memories removes exactly this point from the agenda and mercilessly calculates with the ubiquitous fitness craze before the gender issue gets its fat off. After what has happened so far, it seems only logical that the next thing to follow is an epic drum intro that smoothly transitions into mariachi sounds. The nine and a half minute Chupacabra Cadabra reveals a musical versatility that was not thought possible. Of course, in that long time, there’s plenty of room for all sorts of nonsense, like the forbidden spell Asada Quebrada, or the return of the great and one-of-a-kind George W. Sanchez. Only Gargamellor, the moderate T-Rex, you won’t find here.

I want what they had too

Let’s continue with some history lessons. With the help of none other than Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén is in Pasadena 1994 meticulous summary of the 1994 World Cup final. All packed into one Saturday typical battle song about 11 warriors who went into battle against the overpowering enemy. The fact that Maldini was already playing back then makes one or the other football fan feel old. But the rest of the squad is also named to keep the glorious warriors in memory forever, despite defeat. Now we come to the eponymous title of the album. Metal Boomer Battalion is a smack against the self-appointed scene police, who basically think everything after 1982 is stupid and in their vocation as a keyboard warrior threatens with dislikes and unsubscribes in order to preserve the true and real metal. Because of course it was Metallica in 1922 much better and of course have Manilla Road invented the telephone. That’s enough again with the trueness, because the Dark Boogie does exactly what it promises. A classy boogie that can be described as danceable in one word.

Better and better and better and better…

At least since Sweet white is known that the Italians would make a more than formidable boy band. Exactly these vibes you leave with Protocols (of the elders of Zion) of love resurrect. From microchips to 9/11 to 5G and lizard people, all conspiracy theories are becoming more radio-ready Backstreet Boys Manner with allusions to among others Celine Dion and the Pet Shop Boys enumerated. But what would a Nanowar album without one Rhapsody Song? Just not a full one Nanowar Album and so follows with The Power of Imodium at the end just that epic guitar tinkering, paired with Village People and – because the Rhapsody theme is being taken to the extreme here – a great one Bohemian Rhapsody Part in which the well-known Galileo had to give way to the much more amusing dihorrea.

Conclusion

what to say It’s early March and it’s hard to imagine that Nanowar Of Steel with Dislike To False Metal not throw the album of the year on the market. Previously unthinkable innovations in the mix genre, lyrically sublime and that the gentlemen master their instruments was already out of the question. In short, a masterpiece. If there’s one album that could shatter the scale, this is it. But since this cannot be represented graphically, the values ​​are actually still too low at this point 10 / 10

Line Up

Potowotominimak – Gesang

Mr. Baffo – Gesang

Mohammed Abdul – electric guitar, keyboards, backing vocals

Gatto Panceri 666 – Bass

Uinona Raider – drums

Tracklist

01. Sober

02. Winterstorm in the Night

03. Disco Metal

04. Muscle Memories

05. Chupacabra Cadabra

06. Pasadena 1994

07. Metal Boomer Battalion

08. Dark Boogie

09. Protocols (of the elders of Zion) of love

10. The Power of Imodium

