Nanowar Of Steel / Frozen Crown – Death To False Tour 2023 – 03.04.23, Viper Room Wien – Live Review

Nanowar Of Steel / Frozen Crown – Death To False Tour 2023

Event: 03.04.2023, Viper Room Wien

Origin: Italy

Ticket: 25€

Genre: Parody Metal, Power Metal, Melodic Death Metal



At last it was time. The long-awaited European tour of Nanowar Of Steelwho differ from their Italian compatriots Frozen Crown took with us as reinforcements, was finally a guest in Austria. To be more precise, in the sold-out Viper Room, which was really filled to the brim. Those who were late didn’t really have a choice but to watch the shows from the merch stand, because it just couldn’t get much further ahead.

At this point, the exemplary organization is to be commended. With temperatures that weren’t quite pleasant, there weren’t too long waiting times at the entrance, despite the queue far out onto the sidewalk, the bar staff did a perfect job and what you can get out of such a small bunker in terms of sound is quite remarkable.

The Power/Melodeath Metalers from made the start at 8:15 p.m. sharp Frozen Crown. In an hour of playing time, the band plowed their way through the discography, which now comprises four albums. The prejudice that the band would not spark the audience live has not been confirmed in any way. There was constant action in the crowd, which even reached the circle pit, which really wasn’t to be expected from the band.

Another quality feature that should be emphasized is the fact that Jade actually sounds live like it does on the CD. Hardly anything was reworked in the studio – simply unthinkable for many bands. The only thing left to conclude here is that the band – if they can keep up the performance – will sooner or later more than deserve their own headliner tour.

Afterwards we went – also on time – to the main act of the evening. Nanowar Of Steelwho are splitting the editors of this world with their current release, sent themselves to Call Of Cthulhu to really give the crowd gas from the spot. And that although the band didn’t feel like being here at all, because after all they would rather be at home with mom in Rome to eat pizza. Absolutely understandable and was accordingly acknowledged benevolently by the audience.

Afterwards there was a colorful mix of hits from the new album, like Winterstorm In The Night or disco metal as well as classics such as The Night Hunter. In the middle there was also a short cooking lesson in which it was explained how to prepare Salmon á la Varg. Short version: salt the salmon, put it on a stone. Then set fire to the church next to it. One can imagine that this allusion in Norwegian Reggaeton had to end. To conclude was during Valhalleluja assembled the obligatory IKEA table and sent it to crowd surfing.

what to say You were well entertained for your money. audio was good Merch prices were within range. Beer was cold. The bands delivered a rock-solid to above-average show. This is how a concert evening should always go. You’ll be happy to come back to other shows in the small but nice Viper Room.

