Home » Naples contracted from Rudi Garcia as a replacement for Luciano Spalletti
Entertainment

Naples contracted from Rudi Garcia as a replacement for Luciano Spalletti

by admin
Naples contracted from Rudi Garcia as a replacement for Luciano Spalletti

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli have hired Rudi Garcia as their new manager, replacing Luciano Spalletti who said he needed a “sabbatical” after helping the club end a 33-year league winless drought. italian.

Garcia, with a long history, recently managed the Saudi club Al Nassr, a team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

The 39-year-old French coach also managed Roma, Marseille, Lyon, and Lille.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis announced Garcia’s hiring in a brief statement: “The president extends a warm welcome to him, and wishes him the best of luck.”

Details of the agreement were not specified.

Under Spalletti’s coaching this season, Napoli won its first Italian league title since Diego Armando Maradona led the team to titles in 1987 and 1990.

Spalletti, 64, later said he needed a break: “I need a gap year, I’m a bit tired.”

See also  Actor Pan Hong reappears on stage after 17 years, the second season of the Shanghai-language stage play "Flowers" debuts in Shencheng jqknews

You may also like

The disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski hits Capitanich on...

Two earthquakes are recorded in one day in...

What Lewis Hamilton said about his new contract...

Cristina Kirchner compared the crisis with those of...

Lautaro Acosta’s video that further complicates his complaint...

Lanús’s decision with Lautaro Acosta, denounced for gender...

Córdoba: The cause of the death of babies...

what does the eccentric look of the player...

a driver broke down during the trip, took...

The blue dollar ended a bullish streak and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy