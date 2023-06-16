Naples contracted from Rudi Garcia as a replacement for Luciano Spalletti

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli have hired Rudi Garcia as their new manager, replacing Luciano Spalletti who said he needed a “sabbatical” after helping the club end a 33-year league winless drought. italian.

Garcia, with a long history, recently managed the Saudi club Al Nassr, a team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

The 39-year-old French coach also managed Roma, Marseille, Lyon, and Lille.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis announced Garcia’s hiring in a brief statement: “The president extends a warm welcome to him, and wishes him the best of luck.”

Details of the agreement were not specified.

Under Spalletti’s coaching this season, Napoli won its first Italian league title since Diego Armando Maradona led the team to titles in 1987 and 1990.

Spalletti, 64, later said he needed a break: “I need a gap year, I’m a bit tired.”