When a theater closes there is an eclipse of civilization. Luckily it’s a rare phenomenon, but if it happens in one of the darkest alleys of the Sanità district, the eclipse is bound to last and do a lot of harm.

Yet it happened. In Naples, the New Teatro Sanità has closed its doors. The auditorium in Piazzetta San Vincenzo, which illuminated one of the narrow streets of the Sanità district with the light of art, will no longer perform its public entertainment activity after nine years of theatrical work.

«On November 7th, the season of our theater was suspended due to adaptation works, which the authorities indicated to us as necessary to continue the activity – explains the artistic collective ntS’ Lab – and we immediately got to work» .

They continue: «Despite the attempts already made in recent years to adapt the hall according to the regulations for public entertainment, the particularity of the 18th century structure, the fact that the property was owned by the Municipality of Naples but in the availability of the Curia and the consequent bureaucratic difficulties deriving from this situation, did not allow us to achieve the result».

The artistic collective has always kept the institutions informed of their situation, «several times seeking help and a meeting table, which unfortunately did not happen. In recent years we have worked with the utmost transparency, without shirking any possible resolution of the issue”.

But after four months of suspension of activities they are forced to announce the definitive closure: «Our stage which has been the home of many artists and which has given the possibility to many young people who wish to do this job to train and find a space that welcome them, he will no longer be able to light up. It is a silence that makes the dark fall. Unfortunately, we must lucidly state that this is a decision to be considered definitive. Curtain down.