Naples, Venice, Rome: three ways to Christmas

This week we can choose between three ways to reflect on Christmas. The Neapolitan way, where popular tradition overturns a text born during the Counter-Reformation. The Venetian street, where the seventeenth-century sacred vocality of a giant like Monteverdi is refracted on the gold of the mosaics of S. Marco. At the Auditorium Parco della Musica the London street with Handel’s “Messiah”.

Napoli

From the 22nd to the 30th at the Trianon Viviani Theater the “Cantata of the Shepherds”, with Peppe Barra and Lalla Esposito, music by Giorgio Mellone. A seventeenth-century text, written by the Jesuit Andrea Perrucci, which has continued to be staged to this day. Year after year the script has been enriched with all the languages, highs and lows of the theatre: farce, vaudeville, commedia dell’arte, musicals. Here are two Neapolitans, poor: Razzullo, scribe, ended up in Palestine for the census wanted by the Roman Emperor; and Sarchiapone, his fellow villager, on the run for the crimes committed. They cross paths with Mary and Joseph, who are looking for a safe shelter in Bethlehem, where they can give birth to Jesus. The journey is hindered by Belphagor, the devil, with the intent of preventing the power of good from arriving on earth and that the humanity can be redeemed from original sin. At the same time the couple is protected by the sword of Gabriel the Archangel. Popular tradition gradually distorted that text of the Counter-Reformation, vulgarizing it, overturning its educational and edifying intentions, thus managing to snatch it from the inevitable oblivion of time. The show was staged at midnight on December 24th. After the Christmas Eve dinner, people had to make a choice: to Mass or to the Theatre? A show that wants to put the language, the music and the history of the city of Naples at the centre, the only place in the world where it has been possible to create, and preserve for so long, a show of an indefinable genre, a theatrical unicum, the fruit of centuries of devotion. An old-fashioned Italian show, where, on the shabby tables, the actors played multiple roles, in a whirlwind of disguises that amuses the audience and scares the two hungry protagonists.

Venezia

On the 20th the tradition of the Christmas Concert of the La Fenice Theater returns to the Basilica of St. Mark, entrusted as usual to the voices of the Cappella Marciana, with its director Marco Gemmani, and to the instruments of the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis. The program is that of the “Christmas Vespers” which Claudio Monteverdi, Chapel Master in S. Marco, presented in the famous Basilica on Christmas 1623. The pieces are part of Monteverdi’s “Moral and spiritual forest”, forty compositions in the moral or sacred or more specifically liturgical; introduced by five moral madrigals, it continues with five pieces from the Ordinarium Missae, then a motet, fourteen psalms, hymns, canticles and ends with the “Lament of the Madonna”, for solo voice over the “Lament of Ariadne”. The program also combines the generous part taken from the “Selva” with the Canzon Tercero for four trombones and the Canzon Ottava for two cornets and four trombones by Biagio Marin and the sumptuous De profundis by Alessandro Grandi for two 4-voice choirs. Both of these authors were in close connection with Monteverdi, his first pupil and his second deputy in the Basilica.

Roma

On 20-21-22 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Choir and singers are conducted by John Nelson in one of the most famous oratorios, Handel’s “Messiah”. Booklet in English by Charles Jennens with texts taken from the King James Bible and from the version of the Psalms included in the Book of Common Prayers. The “Messiah” is divided into three parts: the first deals with Advent, the second with redemption while the third announces the return of Christ; it was composed between August and September 1741.