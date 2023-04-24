Narciso Rodriguez, the perfume designer who turns men’s heads

Listen to the audio version of the article

Narciso was the name of his father and grandfather: the son of Cuban immigrants, Narciso Rodriguez grew up in Newark, New Jersey and studied at Parson’s School in New York. In the early 1990s he began working at Anne Klein (at the same time Donna Karan and Calvin Klein also worked at the maison) before moving to Europe in 1995 to work at Nino Cerruti.

He attracted the attention of the world fashion scene when in 1996 he created Carolyne Bessett’s wedding dress, on the occasion of her marriage to John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. After creating Sigourney Weaver’s dress worn for the award ceremony Oscar winners and having designed a collection for the Italian group Aeffe, in 1998 he founded his own brand, under the Spanish fashion house Loewe. In 2002 and 2003 he was chosen as the best women’s designer by the Council of Fashion Designers in the annual ceremony held in New York. On November 4, 2008, Michelle Obama wore her dress in her first appearance as the wife of US President-elect Barack Obama. Before Obama finished his speech, the dress sold out on the Neiman Marcus website where it was on sale for $2,095, then reduced to $628.

The story of Narciso Rodriguez is a success story in the world of fashion, but also in that of perfumes. Since 2003 you have been launching a line of perfumes, distributed by Shiseido, first for women and then for men: Narciso Rodriguez for her and for him become a success that continues after twenty years, conquering audiences all over the world. At the base of for her is the passion for a perfumed oil, Egyptian musk, «which makes men dizzy – says the stylist -. As well as in my fashion when I create dresses with strong details on the back». It has a minimal black bottle – the design of which is inspired by a Chinese snuffbox that he had found in Asia and which had transparent profiles and a lacquered internal body to hide the contents -, a simple name, a floral-chypre accord, destined to become a new classic of women’s perfumery. Muse of the campaign is Carmen Kass in a black and white shot from 1997, when the Estonian model was just 15 years old. In 2003 the perfume received the British FiFi Award for the best novelty and the Fragrance of the Year / Women’s Noveau Niche award in 2004. In 2012 she received the FiFi Award for the Most Iconic Fragrance of the Past Decade. The men’s fragrance, for him, was launched in 2007 and the following year it received the Grand Prix du Parfum Award for Best Masculine Fragrance and Best Design. The designer’s third creation, essence, arrives in 2009. And in 2014 Narciso arrives.