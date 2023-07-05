Narcissism chains politicians: what reflects us is the gaze of the other

In the mirror we find the image of what is seen outside and there we put what we want to be, but it is often an escape to the outside that prevents us from seeing the monsters that live within us. But true reflection of who we are is seen in the looks of others that show us the real place we occupy in society.

This is where that comes from the look is the true mirror of the soul. Our look is what shows our true being to others and the looks of others towards us show us what they see there.

He narcissism chains politicians their own image when things are going well. When things work they see themselves reflected in the piece of reality that gives them back their best image. If they could, they would be imprisoned there until death like Narciso.

But the Argentine reality is so fragmented that it is impossible for them to maintain the deception for a long time. Today in Argentina we are experiencing a complex and alarming uncertainty, frustration and worrybecause the mirror of this reality was broken and left each politician tied to such a small portion of the truth that it is impossible to build anything

Argentine politics in a vicious circle: surrendered to reality as to a tragic destiny

Each politician lives in his own reality, admiring only a part of his own image. So it seems that they are concentrating on the fact that their tie is neat and their hairstyle tidy while they go out naked on the streetbecause they can only see the part that they manage to reflect.

So the candidates highlight the good little details they have while looking at the great flaws of their opponents and that they, like the others, cannot see because they are concentrating on looking at each other and admiring their navel. None can transfer optimism outside of the campaign and it all comes down to wallowing in other people’s mistakes.

Massa with the insurmountable inmates who, despite being made up to look like the Ingalls Family, are the Kramers. Maximum He makes a public call for help to his mother so that she does not leave him alone in the dispute for the votes of the Province disguised as Creole mischief. Meanwhile, Hannibal Fernandez puts his finger on Máximo’s sore point by reminding him of what everyone knows and that no one wants to say in the inmate: that Máximo is “a changed child” and holds the position for being “son of the boss.”

A larreta It is hard for him to believe that being the one with the best chances, he finds himself in an adverse scenario full of resistance that makes the campaign uphill and makes him be dove in the morning, hawk at noon, hornero at sunset and tiktoker at night.

Patricia that grows because it represents the “tough wing” of the Pro, but that the same sponsorship that helped it to position itself is the one that begins to put a stop to it due to the halo of mistrust that adds to it being the chosen of Mauritius

Cristina who wants to retire and continue to maintain the halo of the well-worn “54% of the votes” that no longer exists a decade ago and concentrating on that, she does not stop losing in the negotiations and leaving her former supporters adrift. What distracts her the most is the future of her court cases and worried about losing her battle against justice, she begins to lose focus and runs the serious risk of losing the bastions of Santa Cruz and Buenos Aires that assure her of continuing to make a name for herself in politics and maintaining the halo of “electoral effectiveness.” that he still manages to keep inside his space.

A country in a morally shameful campaign

mercy he embraces his performance and remains a prisoner of his image that he believes that he can do everything despite the fact that in all the provincial electoral tests his candidates had a terrible performance. He goes into crisis and calms down thinking she’s a lone star that he cannot transfer his aura of change to those who are separated from him. He combs his hair, puts on makeup, redoubles his bet on his attempts to get rid of defeats in the provinces, isolates himself and collects fewer numbers and more discredit every day.

The ruling party marks with all possible signs “the disaster” of the Macri government to show that the campaign of fear of 2015 may not have given them victory but, when looking at them, it does agree with them, while the payments of the debt and leave us in a historical red to which is added a growth of the debt to chinawhose conditions have already been shown in other countries are usually more inflexible than those of the IMF.

While in Chaco in the environment of the Sena they say in any possible way that a murder was committed in their own house but they try to disassociate themselves from the fact and in Jujuy the disorder of the protests continues, each party chooses to highlight only one of both facts.

The country is heading towards an important presidential and parliamentary decision in which, in addition to the executive, the fate of eleven seats from Together for Change and ten from Union for the Fatherland will be decided. In this context, each one looks at the little piece of the mirror that was left to them and decides to ignore the looks of others that show them the general restlessness in the population.

We are going through a transition towards another story and, as in any transition, there are breaks that move us away from the old paradigms and leave us adrift while the new ones take shape.

We must reconstruct this mirror of reality by uniting our gazes to see what the gazes of others reflect from ours. To meet we need constructive communication that can rely on the good intentions and objectivity of the other parties. Society of the image, what reflects us is the gaze of the other.

The one who invented the mirror poisoned the human soul, said Fernando Pessoa, the Portuguese poet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

