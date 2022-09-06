Before you know it, 20 years have passed since the premiere of the animated version of the classic manga “Naruto”. Today, on September 6, it was officially announced that the 20th anniversary exhibition “Naruto 20th Anniversary NARUTOTHE GALLERY” will be held. Some peripherals and concept map owners The artwork will be released at the same time, so stay tuned.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

·The TV animation “Naruto” was adapted from the manga of the same name by Japanese cartoonist Masashi Kishimoto. It was first broadcast in October 2002, with a total of 220 episodes; the second season of “Naruto Shippuden” was broadcast in February 2007, with a total of 500 episodes. words; a total of 720 words. The story successfully depicts the ninja who was originally hidden in the dark and used the world‘s most powerful perseverance and the most arduous efforts to do the most secretive and hidden cruel things, and depicts the most proud and brightest profession under the sun. .

・Commemorative exhibition “NARUTO THE GALLERY for the 20th Anniversary of Naruto Animation” will be held at the AKIBA_SQUARE Center in UDX, Akihabara, Tokyo from December 10th to January 31st, 2023. Various precious materials, rich peripherals and special events will be held at that time. All will be held, and interested and conditional fans can pay attention.