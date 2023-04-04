Three American astronauts – including a woman and an African American – and one Canadian will fly around the Moon in November 2024 in a mission that, after more than 50 years, will return astronauts to the Earth’s natural satellite, announced today the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Who are they

Americans Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot) and Christina Koch and Canadian Jeremy Hansen were selected by the space agency to crew the Orion spacecraft as part of the Artemis II mission.

This noon, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, southern United States, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced the names of the astronauts who will fly for about 10 days around the Moon.

Koch, 44, is an electrical engineer who took part in the first all-female spacewalks while on the ISS and will be the first woman to fly around the Moon.

“I’m excited? Absolutely. But my real question is: Are you excited? And I ask them because it excites me that we will take their enthusiasm, their aspirations, their dreams with us on this Artemis II mission, their mission,” said the astronaut during the announcement, according to the AFP agency.

Wiseman, 47, a US Navy fighter pilot who previously served as NASA’s chief astronaut, has been named commander of the Artemis II mission, scheduled for November 2024 with the crew circling the Moon. but without landing

The commander thanked “the incredible political support” they have received in this mission, which will serve “to unite our country, unite the whole world, explore to reach Mars and beyond.”

For Wiseman, “it is incredibly important” to have a woman and an African-American in the crew, and he clarified to AFP that all the members are “exceptional and professional operators.”

For his part, Glover, 46, also a naval aviator and the first African-American man to spend time as a crew member on the ISS, will pilot the flight.

“I pray that we can continue to serve as a source of inspiration for cooperation and peace, not only between nations, but also within our own nation,” he said.

Koch, the only woman on the Artemis II crew, and Hansen, a 47-year-old fighter pilot in the Canadian Armed Forces, will serve as mission specialists.

Orion systems

The mission will test the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems to demonstrate the capabilities and techniques necessary to live and work in deep space in a way only humans can.

“We already tested the rocket and the spacecraft (Orion). That was a 26 day mission last November and it passed all the tests. It was so good that we added additional ones over the course of the flight. And now we are going to put a human crew. It will be the first time we have gone back to the moon in half a century,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said last week during the Axios innovators forum.

That first mission was called Artemis I, an operation that was carried out without humans, while the second edition of it will be the “test of human support systems,” Nelson added.

The American space program Artemis seeks to set foot on the Moon again at the end of 2025, for the first time since the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972. So far only 12 people, all white men, have stepped on the surface of the Earth’s satellite.

“Artemis is the first step in the next era of human exploration. Together with commercial and international partners, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars, ”the entity specifies on its website, which is expected to happen in 2040.

In mid-March, NASA together with the private company Axiom Space presented a prototype of the new generation of space suits that astronauts will use for Artemis III, a mission that is estimated to take place in November 2024 and in which if there will be descent on the lunar surface.

Although Axiom Space describes the spacesuit as “revolutionary,” more flexible and with greater thermal protection than those of the Apollo mission, it maintains the use of diapers.

