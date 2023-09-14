NASA astronaut broke a record for staying in space: find out how many days

From NASA, it was reported that astronaut Frank Rubio broke a record for the most permanence carried out by an American in orbit. It is by spending more than 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

«In some ways, it has been an incredible challenge. But in other ways, it has been an incredible blessing,” declared the astronaut, during a talk with NASA broadcast live.

After breaking the record, Rubio said he now hopes to reach 365 days: “I think it will be a really good milestone for our nation,” he said in statements reported by the AFP agency.

Son of Salvadoran parents, he was born in Los Angeles (California), but Frank Rubio lived his early years in El Salvador. He is a trained doctor and helicopter pilot.

The previous American record was set in 2022 by astronaut Mark Vande, who spent 355 days in space. While The world record is held by the Russian Valeri Poliakov, with 437 days.

Rubio plans return to Earth on September 27 and will have spent 371 days in space by then.

When Rubio traveled to the ISS last year on a Russian Soyuz rocket with two cosmonauts, the plan was for him to stay for six months, which is the usual duration of the mission.

As per standard procedure, that rocket remained docked to the ISS as an emergency escape craft if necessary, and was supposed to bring those three travelers home in December. But it suffered a leak, probably due to the impact of a small meteorite.

So the Russian space agency Roscosmos returned the rocket home and sent another one without a crew on board.

Rubio and his two companions carried out the mission of the crew that was initially supposed to travel to the ISS on the second rocket and replace them.

The American record for days in space It is held by former astronaut Peggy Whitson, with 675 days during several missions.

Source: Télam Agency





