NASA begins the experience of life on Mars for a year

The NASA start the life experience in Marte for a year in the framework of the first of three simulations that were called “Crew Healt and Performance Exploration Analog”a survey project whose long-term goal is to launch the first human crew in the late 2030s.

In this sense, for the tests to be as empirical as possible, resource limitations, equipment failures, stressful environmental factors and delays in communications due to distance from Earth will be analysed.

The US government agency selected four volunteers that they will live together during 378 days in a habitat specially designed for its subsistence on the surface of the red planet. When will the lockdown start?.

The selected participants who will reach Marte he sunday june 25 They are: Kelly Haston (commander and research scientist with expertise in construction and human disease) ; Ross Brockwell (flight engineer, specializing in structural engineering and public works administrator) ; Nathan Jones (Emergency Physician) and Alyssa Shannon (Science Officer and Advanced Practice Nurse).

“The simulation will allow us to collect physical and cognitive performance data to give us more information about the potential impacts of long-duration missions to Marte in the health and performance of the crew”, specified the main scientist of Advanced Food Technology from NASAGrace Douglas.

What is the main particularity of the habitat created by NASA to live on Mars?

Known in English as Mars Dune Alphathe habitat prepared by the NASA has the curious peculiarity of being a structure printed in 3D modeling with lavacrete, a high-strength concrete that can be printed at high speed without losing its shape.

“It is one of the technologies that NASA is studying to potentially build habitats on the surface of other planets or on the Moon,” reported Grace Douglas.

The space is 158 square meters in size with around nine rooms, including private bedrooms, a bathroom, gym, and shared toilets. Also, it is made up of a common area for members to carry out social activities. In addition, the space dwelling is composed of a small courtyard that mimics the Martian surface for futures’Marswalks’.

