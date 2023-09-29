NASA discovered a ‘Mexican hat’ on Mars

He rover Perseverance from NASA found in Marte a strange rock shaped ‘Mexican Hat’ and subjected it to a series of analyses. The discovery occurred as part of the research to understand the relief of the red planet and adds to a series of curious findings.

The Aeronautics and Space Administration maintains that the ‘hat’ rock was first captured on July 9thin a mosaic image from the Mastcam-Z camera, which is integrated into Perseverance.

However, the close-up photograph of the Middle Mountainas the stone is officially called, was recently taken on September 8th as part of a multispectral analysis that was carried out in the Jezero craterwhere it is located.

In the images you can see the rock with a protuberance located almost in the center, which resembles the crown of the hat, and on a deep plate shape that could imitate the brim.

It is not the first time it has been found a rock similar to ‘mundane’ objectssince previously the rover Curiosity He had already found figures such as a duck, a fish, a cat, a book and even a portion of spaghetti.

The analysis of the ‘Mexican hat’ on Mars

The ‘hat’ rock was analyzed with a laser and advanced cameras, to find out if there is a difference in composition between the inner core and the outer edge of the ‘hat’. This observation would allow us to understand the processes behind its distinctive shape, increasing the level of understanding of the geological history of that area, according to the NASA.

One of the hypotheses established by specialists is that its hat shape is due to a process known as hardening. In this process, the outer layer of an exposed rock surface hardens due to the chemical erosionwhile a softening of the interior develops.

Hardening of the exterior can also be caused by the development of a crust. This can cause the interior of the rock to erode, leaving curious, hollow-looking shapes.

Whether by chemical weathering or the development of a crust, both versions of this shell hardening process are frequently associated with near-surface water-rock interactions. Which could have implications for understanding the past climate and surface water found on Mars.

Jezero Crater, where the rock shaped like a Mexican hat was found.

The Perseverance rover on Mars

The Perseverance rover is one of two powered vehicles currently on the red planet, along with the rover Curiosityas part of a NASA plan to analyze the terrain and its reliefs.

The robot was launched on July 30, 2020 and managed to land on Mars on February 18, 2021. Its objective is to explore the Jezero crater to find traces of past microbial life and search for reliable evidence that supports the possibility of inhabiting the planet in the future.

Perseverance is the size of a small car, weighing just over a ton and is integrated with twenty-three cameras and two microphones located in different parts of your body, to record images of the Martian surface. In addition, Perseverance incorporates many more utilities compared to its predecessor, Curiosity.

Broadly speaking, the rover is equipped with a laser camera and spectrometers to search for organic compounds, an ultraviolet spectrometer, a weather station, an X-ray spectrometer to determine chemical elements, a device capable of producing oxygen from CO2 on Mars, a radar that penetrates up to 10 meters underground and panoramic cameras with zoom.

