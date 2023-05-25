NASA would confirm that the Japanese ship crashed on the Moon

The US aerospace agency, better known as the NASA, has published a series of images in which you can see what appear to be remains of the Japanese probe Hakuto-R. The company was trying to become the first private company to take a ship to the Moon.

This unmanned lunar landing module from the firm Ispace it was released on December 11, 2022.

Photo: NASA

The team of Ispace announced on April 26 that an anomaly occurred and that the lunar lander Hakuto-R Mission 1 had not landed safely on the lunar surface.

NASA found a “book” on Mars

The Mission 1 ship was supposed to land on the Moon at 4:40 p.m. GMT, but 25 minutes after the scheduled landing time, the signature couldn’t make contact with the probe.

On the same April 26, the spacecraft Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) de la NASA acquired 10 images around the landing site with its narrow-angle cameras. The images covered a region of approximately 40 by 45 kilometers.

Photo: NASA

Symphony of the cosmos: NASA bets all its chips on realism, in the age of AI

In the pictures you can see at least four objects on the lunar surface which is believed to be parts of the Japanese lander. The central feature in the image above shows several bright pixels in the upper left corner and several dark pixels in the lower right corner.

NASA monitors a ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid for planet Earth

This is the opposite of nearby rocks, suggesting it could be a small crater or different parts of the lander’s body. This site will be further explored in the coming monthsas LRO has the opportunity to make additional observations of the site under various lighting conditions and viewing angles.

BR CP