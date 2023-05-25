Home » NASA would confirm that the Japanese ship crashed on the Moon
Entertainment

NASA would confirm that the Japanese ship crashed on the Moon

by admin
NASA would confirm that the Japanese ship crashed on the Moon

The US aerospace agency, better known as the NASA, has published a series of images in which you can see what appear to be remains of the Japanese probe Hakuto-R. The company was trying to become the first private company to take a ship to the Moon.

This unmanned lunar landing module from the firm Ispace it was released on December 11, 2022.

Photo: NASA

The team of Ispace announced on April 26 that an anomaly occurred and that the lunar lander Hakuto-R Mission 1 had not landed safely on the lunar surface.

NASA found a “book” on Mars

The Mission 1 ship was supposed to land on the Moon at 4:40 p.m. GMT, but 25 minutes after the scheduled landing time, the signature couldn’t make contact with the probe.

On the same April 26, the spacecraft Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) de la NASA acquired 10 images around the landing site with its narrow-angle cameras. The images covered a region of approximately 40 by 45 kilometers.

Hakuto-R
Photo: NASA

Symphony of the cosmos: NASA bets all its chips on realism, in the age of AI

In the pictures you can see at least four objects on the lunar surface which is believed to be parts of the Japanese lander. The central feature in the image above shows several bright pixels in the upper left corner and several dark pixels in the lower right corner.

NASA monitors a ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid for planet Earth

This is the opposite of nearby rocks, suggesting it could be a small crater or different parts of the lander’s body. This site will be further explored in the coming monthsas LRO has the opportunity to make additional observations of the site under various lighting conditions and viewing angles.

See also  "Jian Wang 3 Origins" MV for Jianghu group portraits released with a thousand offensive and defensive attacks

BR CP

You may also like

You may also like

LEGO’s new toy series officially debut | Hypebeast

Tesla model Y makes history: for the first...

Kitx 2023 spring and summer series, burning hot...

Snow is the protagonist of the holiday on...

Next week, the fortune stars will shine brightly,...

Ableton Releases Live 11.3 Update: New Synth Drift...

Softball, a sport that expands in Argentina

Heavyocity releases Damage Guitars, Kontakt library for metal...

How is the payment schedule from Monday, May...

GAP Sued But Claims $2 Million From Kanye...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy