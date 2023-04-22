Nasty widow dispute over Niki Lauda’s inheritance

By Nicola Pohl

There were two great women in the life of Niki Lauda († 70).

Birgit Lauda (44) is currently suing against Niki’s inheritance regulation and even wants to take her house away from his first wife Marlene (67)!

What the three-time Formula 1 world champion had always prevented during his lifetime has now happened: a dispute between his two families: family one – with his first wife Marlene (67) and the sons Lukas (44 today) and Mathias (42).

Family two: Above all, Birgit, who has twins Mia and Max (14) with Lauda. Delivered before the Vienna district court.

Birgit Lauda wants to sue for her compulsory portion of the inheritance in two proceedings, at the expense of her own children, almost 30 million euros. Motivation: uncertain. She has had a new partner since 2021 and, according to friends, is said to be very much in love.

It’s just stupid: If she marries him at some point – there are always rumors of a secret engagement – the pension arrangement once made by Niki Lauda (including 20,000 euros a month, employees, holidays, two houses, three cars, etc.) will expire.

Close friends of Lauda see it all as disrespectful and indecent: “It’s like a posthumous divorce that’s happening right now.”

But when did this great love become bitter?

Friends say: When Birgit – the former stewardess at Lauda’s Airline, 30 years younger and donor of his second replacement kidney – found more and more pleasure in the social life that her husband made possible for her. A family friend: “Flights in a private jet, own art gallery in Vienna. Much attention. She enjoyed that.”

Niki Lauda, ​​on the other hand, wanted to withdraw more and more into private life. After his lung transplant in 2018, he even planned to move entirely to his estate in Ibiza. Silence, no flash.

Ibiza is Lauda’s heart home. Marlene, his first wife (wedding 1976), still lives there. He spent happy years on the island with her and his sons in the 80s. “Marlene is still my life person today,” Lauda often said. She stayed that way despite her divorce in 1991.

She didn’t ask for marriage millions. Whistle on private jets and chic-micki. After the divorce, Niki said about her: “With her character, her personality, she is simply above this earthly cheese. She never asks for money either. She just said, ‘Okay, Niki, let’s get a divorce. I don’t want anything from you except the sons, the two dogs and my camera.’”

All the more bitter: Birgit Lauda also wants to sue Marlene’s house in Ibiza and a family house in Barcelona (amount in dispute: around 8 million) in her lawsuit against the inheritance (here Lauda once secured his “first” family).

Experts assume that the entire legal dispute could last at least seven years.