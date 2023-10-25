Natacha Díaz Receives National Television Award for Lifelong Work

The renowned Cuban actress, reciter, and host Natividad Díaz Chirino, known as Natacha Díaz, was awarded the National Television Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the industry. The award ceremony took place at the José Martí Memorial in Havana, as part of the celebration for the 73rd anniversary of Cuban Television.

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, took to social media to congratulate Natacha Díaz on this tremendous achievement.

Natacha Díaz began her artistic career in 1969 after graduating from the Actors Training School of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT). Her talent and versatility have allowed her to excel in various genres, including drama and comedy, as well as hosting and reciting.

She has made notable appearances in popular soap operas such as “The old breakwater,” “Next year,” “Nightlife,” and “Longed for meeting.” Additionally, Natacha Díaz has showcased her comedic skills in shows like “Behind the facade,” “Crazy ants,” and “Machine Time.” Furthermore, she has portrayed memorable characters in teletheaters like “Cold air” and “The black D.”

Natacha Díaz’s talent extends beyond television, as she has also made significant contributions to cinema and radio. She has acted in films such as “Red Powder,” “Plaff or Too Much Fear of Life,” “The nights of Constantinople,” and “Even if you are far away.” On the radio, she has lent her voice to programs like “Grandes Novelas,” “El Cuento,” “Novela Cubana,” “The Great Adventure of Humanity,” and “Por Nuestros Campos y Ciudades.”

Apart from her extensive body of work, Natacha Díaz has received numerous awards and recognitions for her contributions to the industry. Notable distinctions include the National Culture Award and the Tropical Gypsy distinction bestowed by the Provincial Directorate of Culture of Havana. Furthermore, she was honored with the ACTUAR Award for her lifelong work. She was also recognized with the Caricato Prize for female acting on television for her performance in “Next year” and the Caracol Prize for her role in “The old breakwater,” both awards were granted by the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba.

In addition to her achievements within Cuba, Natacha Díaz has taken her talents overseas. She participated in a musical comedy mission in Ethiopia and performed in a French version of Macbeth as part of a variety show in France, Belgium, and Spain.

Natacha Díaz’s dedication and contributions to the television, film, and radio industries have been invaluable. Her exceptional talent, versatility, and lifelong commitment to her craft have made her a true icon in the Cuban entertainment industry.

(With information from ACN)

Share this: Facebook

X

